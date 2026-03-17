BlueHuki Advocates on Capitol Hill for Military Spouse Employment and Family Support

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHuki founder and CEO, Dr. Heather Pressler, recently visited Capitol Hill to advocate for new bills that support military spouses and strengthen the stability of military families. As an employer of military spouses and an active member of the military spouse community, Dr. Pressler met with congressional representatives alongside the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) to discuss legislation that impacts military spouse employment and family readiness.

During the visit, Dr. Pressler advocated for support of H.R.2033/H.R.6231, an act that incentivizes employers to hire military spouses through new tax incentives. Military spouses often face unique employment challenges due to frequent relocations and caregiving responsibilities. Blue Star Families recently released a report that the military spouse unemployment rate is above 23%.

BlueHuki also joined a coalition of national military and veteran service organizations in signing a letter urging Congress to expand the Child Care in Your Home (CCYH) pilot program to include the Federal Au Pair Program. The letter highlights how expanding childcare options would help address long waitlists and shortages of providers that affect thousands of military families each year. This change would help military families maintain continuity during relocations, deployments and allow service members to remain mission-ready while their spouses pursue careers.

"Military spouses are incredibly talented professionals, but many face systemic barriers to maintaining stable careers because of perceived frequent moves and childcare challenges," said Dr. Pressler. "Advocating on Capitol Hill is one way that we can help ensure policies reflect the realities of military family life. Supporting military spouses isn't just the right thing to do, it strengthens our businesses, communities and our national readiness."

Last year, Dr. Pressler was recognized as the first-ever Mighty MilSpouse of the Year at the 2025 Military Influencer Conference, honoring her leadership, entrepreneurship, and advocacy on issues of military spouse employment.

About BlueHuki

Dr. Pressler's advocacy builds on BlueHuki's mission to create meaningful professional opportunities for military spouses. Founded in 2022, the company operates with a fully remote, flexible work environment with more than 90% of its team composed of active-duty or retired military spouses. BlueHuki is a mission-driven organization guided by its values—Inquisitive by Nature, Reliably Excellent, Creative Mavericks, and Data-Driven & Strategic. BlueHuki partners with clients to align their professional reputation with their online presence, execute bold strategies for aggressive growth.

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SOURCE BlueHuki Group LLC