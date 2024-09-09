BlueHuki Recognized as the Top Marketing Agency in DC and Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington City Paper's Best of DC named BlueHuki Group the top agency in the Best Creative/Marketing Agency category for 2024. In 2023 the agency was named runner up. Additionally, the full-service marketing agency was recognized as a finalist in the "New Business" category for the Best of Falls Church 2024 awards and for the 3rd year in a row.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be named Best of DC for Creative / Marketing Agency," said Dr. Heather Pressler, BlueHuki's founder and CEO. "Last year's runner up recognition was a huge motivator, and we're excited to continue help our clients grow and exceeding expectations. We're committed to fostering strong relationships with our clients and the community through outstanding digital marketing, advertising, social media, and web design services."

Washington City Paper's Best of DC award reflects more than 68,500 votes and 680,000 advertisement impressions. And with so many emerging agencies in the DC area, it's truly an honor to be recognized as one of the best.

Similarly, The Best of Falls Church (BOFC) awards were conducted via an online poll by Falls Church News-Press readers. More than 3,000 total votes selected the City's best purveyors of food, drink, retail services, and more.

Founded in 2022 by marketing expert and 2024 Northern Virginia 40 Under 40 awardee Dr. Pressler, BlueHuki offers strategic marketing solutions to drive business growth. It specializes in providing SEO content, online ads, websites, social media, reputation management, and consulting.

With a foundation in science and technology from MIT and a proven track record in strategic business growth from over 8 years owning consulting firms and agencies, Dr. Pressler has helped grow and establish BlueHuki as one of the area's leading providers of digital marketing services. The team includes a diverse range of marketing and business experts who bring a multitude of backgrounds and talents to their work.

About BlueHuki: BlueHuki is a full-service marketing agency operating out of Falls Church City in Northern Virginia outside of Washington DC and has expanded into NYC metro as well. Specializing in SEO, social media management, website designs, and ads, it propels businesses online with solutions that work for your budget and industry. All media inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .

