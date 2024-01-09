Blueland Announces Retail Expansion Into Whole Foods With Refillable Hand Soap

The Fastest-Growing Company in the History of Cleaning Products Has Reached Profitability and Will be Available at 515 Whole Foods Doors in 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueland , the brand reimagining everyday home cleaning products to eliminate single-use plastic packaging with its world leading tablet-based refill system, announced today its expansion into Whole Foods. Blueland's refillable hand soap will be available in all 515 doors nationwide, furthering its goal to make sustainable choices more accessible to consumers. The set comes with a glass, refillable bottle and 100% plastic-free refill tablets.

Launched in 2019 by Sarah Paiji Yoo, Blueland was the first company to bring the tablet form factor to market across a range of cleaning products that promise no single-use plastic. The digitally-native brand has sold more than 10 million products to more than 1 million customers, resulting in more than $100 million dollars in sales in just three years. Through this unprecedented growth, both direct-to-consumer and with retail expansion, Blueland has reached profitability in 2023, cementing its position as the world's leader in refillable cleaning concentrates.

"Entering 2024 by reaching profitability and landing in Whole Foods, a dream retailer for Blueland, is a monumental moment for the sustainable cleaning movement," said Sarah Paiji Yoo, Co-Founder and CEO of Blueland. "In our ongoing efforts to make sustainable choices more accessible to consumers, we believe Whole Foods is the perfect strategic partner to further maximize our impact on the planet. We want to ensure Blueland's innovative and high-performance products are accessible across the country, while staying true to the company's mission."

An array of Blueland's proprietary and sustainably-minded refillable Hand Soaps are now available at all 515 Whole Foods stores including:

Hand Soap Starter Set in Slate Bottle with Perrine Lemon Refills ($15.99)

Hand Soap Starter Set in OG Bottle with Iris Agave Refills ($15.99)

Classic Hand Soap Refills 3ct ($6.99)

Perrine Lemon Hand Soap Refills 3ct ($6.99)

Botanicals Hand Soap Refills 3ct ($6.99)

About Blueland

Blueland is reimagining conventional cleaning and personal care products to eliminate single-use plastic packaging and provide consumers with better and more sustainable options. With 40 patents and patents pending, our innovative products have helped divert over 1 billion single-use plastic bottles from landfills and oceans. All products are designed in tablet or powder formats, to be mixed with household tap water or used directly — saving consumers money and space while helping to save the planet. The company was featured on the Season 11 premiere of Shark Tank, securing investment by Kevin O'Leary, and has been featured across top-tier media outlets such as The New York Times, Fast Company, TechCrunch, VOGUE, Wall Street Journal, Inc., and more. Blueland products can be purchased on Blueland.com, and nationwide at Target, Costco, Container Store, and Erewhon. To learn more about Blueland's mission, visit the website at www.blueland.com or follow on Instagram @blueland .

