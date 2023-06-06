Blueleaf Unveils Wealth Management's First Aggregation-as-a-Service with Direct Client Support

Blueleaf

06 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

The New Technology Improves Data Quality and Reliability

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueleaf, an all-in-one wealth management platform with best-in-class advisor and client experiences in reporting, billing, and rebalancing, has launched a new aggregation-as-a service system backed by direct tech support to advisor's clients.

The new aggregation system accesses more than 25,000 institutions from multiple aggregators, adding roughly 5,000 more connected financial institutions than the top aggregator alone. The system is accessible via Blueleaf's leading multi-channel client experience. It is also available stand-alone for large enterprises to integrate into their own applications.

Blueleaf's aggregation-as-a-service eliminates the tech support burden on advisors and enhances an advisor's distinction with advanced functionality and custom branding. Blueleaf has tracked 92% client satisfaction with the new service.

"This new system fulfills the promise of aggregation with holistic advice, simpler operations and faster growth," said Blueleaf CEO John Prendergast. "We've turned aggregation from a headache to an opportunity for advisors to provide greater value to their clients.".

"This is the best aggregation system I've seen in my 30 years in wealth management," said former eMoney EVP of Marketing, John DeVincent. "Blueleaf's innovative platform addresses the critical challenges faced by wealth management advisors and sets a new standard for excellence."

The multi-source system improves the inconsistent performance of most single-source aggregators, with superior data quality, consistency, and better error resolution. The system connects more institutions more reliably with minimal disruption, yielding happier clients, Improved performance, and less stress for advisors.

Aggregation-as-a-service is part of a series of innovations that Blueleaf is announcing to consistently improve the software experience in wealth management for advisors and their clients.

About Blueleaf

Blueleaf is a leading all-in-one platform for wealth managers, RIAs, and broker-dealers, delivering exceptional advisor and client experiences while simplifying time-consuming operations. Blueleaf's comprehensive platform reduces the complexity of running a wealth management practice, freeing practitioners to efficiently serve more clients. Blueleaf combines reporting, multi-channel advisor & client experience (Web, Mobile & eMail), rebalancing & trading, billing & invoicing, and automation technologies in a user-friendly interface that delights advisors and their clients. See Blueleaf product features.

Blueleaf sponsors The Augmented Advisor podcast, a 'must-listen' for advisors, RIAs, wealth managers, and B/Ds to gain real-world tools and strategies to succeed in a digital world.

