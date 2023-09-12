Blueleaf Wins 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Aggregation-as-a-Service

News provided by

Blueleaf

12 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

Prestigious Award Recognizes Blueleaf's Commitment to Advisor Success and Improved Outcomes for Their Clients

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueleaf, an all-in-one wealth management platform with best-in-class advisor and client experiences in reporting, billing, and rebalancing, has won a WealthManagement.com 2023 award known as the "Wealthies."

In its ninth year, The Wealthies annual awards program is a highly regarded barometer of organizations and companies helping financial advisors build better businesses and improve client outcomes.

Continue Reading

Out of a pool of more than 1,000 nominees in all award categories, a panel of industry experts chose Blueleaf. In the Technology category, Blueleaf was recognized for wealth management's first aggregation-as-a-service with direct client support.

Blueleaf's aggregation-as-a-service eliminates the tech support burden on advisors and enhances an advisor's distinction with advanced functionality and custom branding. The new aggregation system accesses more than 25,000 institutions from multiple aggregators, adding roughly 5,000 more connected financial institutions than the top aggregator alone.

"Account aggregation has been a headache for advisors for too long," said John Prendergast, CEO and Founder of Blueleaf. "We set out to expand options and functionality for advisors and improve the client experience. We succeeded. We've tracked 92% client satisfaction with the new service. It is gratifying to win this prestigious award from WealthManagement.com and have experts in the field acknowledge Blueleaf's commitment to innovation. Our goal is to always give advisors more opportunities to expand services and improve client engagement without adding stress. Aggregation-as-a-service is an important element of the Blueleaf all-in-one platform and can stand alone for enterprises to integrate into their own applications."

About Blueleaf

Blueleaf is a leading all-in-one platform for wealth managers, RIAs, and broker-dealers, delivering exceptional advisor and client experiences while simplifying time-consuming operations. Blueleaf's comprehensive platform reduces the complexity of running a wealth management practice, freeing practitioners to efficiently serve more clients. Blueleaf combines reporting, multi-channel advisor and client experience (Web, mobile, and e-mail), rebalancing and trading, billing, and invoicing, and automation technologies in a user-friendly interface that delights advisors and their clients. See Blueleaf's product features.

Blueleaf sponsors The Augmented Advisor podcast, a 'must-listen' for advisors, RIAs, wealth managers, and B/Ds to gain real-world tools and strategies to succeed in a digital world.

Contact:

Mark Rose
Finsquared
mark@finsquared.com

SOURCE Blueleaf

Also from this source

Blueleaf Unveils Wealth Management's First Aggregation-as-a-Service with Direct Client Support

Blueleaf Appoints Former eMoney Advisor Marketing EVP John DeVincent to Advisory Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.