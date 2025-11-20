BlueMark launches BlueMark IQ, a new market intelligence platform for investors seeking more clarity on the impact of their portfolios

BlueMark IQ is backed by funding from Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Temasek Trust Capital, and Tsao Family Office

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueMark, the market's leading provider of independent impact assessments and market intelligence for the investment industry, today announced the launch of the BlueMark IQ platform, which is custom-designed to make it easier for asset allocators to identify, monitor, and report on fund- and portfolio-level impact. Asset managers may list their funds for free on the BlueMark IQ platform, which is now available at www.bluemark.co/bluemarkIQ .

In support of the launch, BlueMark today also announced new capital commitments from four investors – Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Temasek Trust Capital, and Tsao Family Office – each of whom participated in a prior BlueMark funding round.

"We routinely hear from asset allocators that they spend too much time collecting, aggregating, and making sense of impact and sustainability data," said Christina Leijonhufvud, CEO of BlueMark. "With BlueMark IQ, investors will be able to access better insights in less time, driving better decision-making and ultimately greater impact alongside financial returns."

"BlueMark IQ brings more discipline, insight, and comparability to investors' collection and evaluation of impact information, further enhanced by BlueMark's trusted verification and assurance capabilities," said Christine Looney, Deputy Director of Mission Investments at the Ford Foundation. "We see BlueMark IQ as the next step in the industry's maturation through enabling investors to streamline data collection, reduce reporting burdens, and centralize data analysis."

The BlueMark IQ platform brings together BlueMark's extensive verification insights, a platform for data exchange, and AI-powered analysis and reporting tools purpose-built for the investors seeking better data on the impact performance of their fund investments. BlueMark IQ is built on industry standards and frameworks, including the GIIN's IRIS+ dataset, the Operating Principles for Impact Management, the Impact Frontiers' Impact Performance Reporting Norms, and BlueMark's own Fund ID assessment. The key features of the platform include:

IQ Directory - source investment opportunities based on BlueMark's directory of hundreds of investment funds, many already verified by BlueMark, across impact themes, asset classes, and return expectations

IQ Screening & Benchmarking - evaluate funds using BlueMark's proprietary impact verification tools and benchmark data

IQ Data Collection - access and request impact performance data from funds via the platform

IQ Reporting - automate portfolio-level and client impact reporting and analytics with built-in dashboards, particularly for wealth management firms that want to improve reporting to their clients or attract new clients

Several asset allocators have already started using BlueMark IQ, including Caprock, Align Impact, GCM Grosvenor, Global Health Investment Corporation, Letter One, Surdna Foundation, and Tsao Family Office.

"BlueMark IQ feeds perfectly into our manager due diligence and portfolio monitoring efforts, saving us valuable time and sharpening how we think about impact," Matthew Weatherley-White, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Align Impact. "Unlike other reporting platforms and databases, BlueMark IQ prioritizes verified data and provides rich insights into the relative impact of each fund."

The launch of BlueMark IQ builds on a series of recent announcements and initiatives, all aimed at making it easier for investors to measure, manage, and report on the impact of their investments.

In March 2025, BlueMark, together with its sister firm, Tideline, announced a partnership with the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) to provide ILPA's LP members with insights, tools, and best practices for building and managing portfolios of impact funds. This included the publication in July 2025 of an " LP Impact Primer " that is intended as a foundational resource for LPs to help orient themselves to impact investing.

Also in March 2025, BlueMark and Caprock, a leading multi-family office Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, announced an agreement to transition the Caprock Impact Reporting (CIR) platform to BlueMark . Key features from the CIR platform, along with data from leading impact funds, have now been integrated into BlueMark IQ, creating a more comprehensive solution for investors. The agreement between BlueMark and Caprock reflects the firms' shared commitment to advancing transparency and accountability in impact investing.

BlueMark is a leading provider of independent impact assessments and market intelligence for the investment industry. As a certified B Corp, BlueMark's mission is to strengthen trust and transparency in impact data by equipping investors with the tools, insights, and analytics needed to better monitor and evaluate their investment portfolios. BlueMark has completed hundreds of impact assessments for diverse investors globally. The data and insights from these assessments have been integrated into the BlueMark IQ platform, which is custom-designed for asset allocators to more easily identify, monitor, and report on fund and portfolio-level impact. Learn more at www.bluemark.co .

