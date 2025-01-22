BlueMatrix Announces Strategic Acquisition of Street Context

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueMatrix, the global leader in financial services research publishing and distribution, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Street Context, the market leader in email intelligence and analytics. Together, the two organizations will build the next generation information platform, reimagining the flow of content from creation, distribution and consumption.

The combined company will integrate authoring, financial data and consumption analytics into one unified platform empowering financial institutions to deliver more targeted, engaging and data-driven communications to clients. This will support and enhance activities such as road shows, corporate engagement and prospecting, client coverage, and other revenue generating activities for clients. Best-in-class distribution and readership analytics will deliver actionable insights and allow for clients to compete faster, smarter and more effectively than ever before.

"Bringing together Street Context and BlueMatrix is a transformative step for our company and our clients," said Patricia Horotan, CEO of BlueMatrix. "This acquisition accelerates our ability to deliver unparalleled insights and solutions, enabling our clients to make more informed decisions and strengthen their client relationships. It also extends our global footprint, solidifying us as the industry standard."

"We are excited to join forces with BlueMatrix," said Blair Livingston, CEO of Street Context. "Together, we'll become even deeper strategic partners to our clients, by combining our expertise, technology, and scale to redefine how financial institutions communicate and engage."

"As a major consumer of information in the capital markets, and broader financial services industry, we understand the power of bringing the BlueMatrix and Street Context platforms together," said Adam Solomon, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We believe the combined company has the potential to rethink and reinvent how information moves through the industry. Together, BlueMatrix and Street Context will be better positioned to serve clients while continuing to grow and innovate."

The acquisition is effective immediately, and both companies are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all clients and stakeholders. Current clients of both BlueMatrix and Street Context can expect uninterrupted service and will benefit from the enhanced capabilities this union brings.

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Golub Capital. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and McMillan LLP served as legal advisors to BlueMatrix, and RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisor. DLA Piper served as legal advisor to Street Context.

About BlueMatrix

BlueMatrix is the industry standard and the world's largest publisher of investment research. For over two decades BlueMatrix connects the world's leading asset and wealth managers with nearly 1,000 research firms in more than 50 countries and serves internal teams across multi-national corporations from its offices located in Durham (HQ), New York, London, Edinburgh, and Timisoara.

BlueMatrix facilitates the equitable exchange of critical investment insights by improving the efficiency, collaboration, and security across the complete information lifecycle. The ecosystem is designed to meet users' bespoke needs, from compliance tracking to interactive publishing, by removing friction from the publication, dissemination, consumption and application of investment research content.

For more information, visit BlueMatrix's website at www.bluematrix.com.

About Street Context

Street Context is the only firm focused on improving email for the capital markets, where it is the biggest and most important communication channel. Street Context's email enhancement solution provides market-leading email deliverability, efficient list management and accurate engagement analytics to help sell-side firms grow their business and buy-side firms gain an information edge. Designed to enhance, not replace, clients' existing email systems, Street Context is simple to deploy, easy to use and trusted by more than 150 clients in 21 countries.

For more information, visit Street Context's website at www.streetcontext.com.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with over US$166 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 500 companies representing approximately US$265 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

SOURCE BlueMatrix