Bluemercury Celebrates 25th Anniversary and Looks Ahead to Next Phase of Growth

The retailer unveils a refreshed online experience and new coveted brand offerings

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluemercury, a neighborhood-based leading luxury beauty retailer and Macy's, Inc. nameplate, today announced a rebranded digital presence along with several new brand partnerships. Aligned to its 25th anniversary, this marks the next step forward in the retailer's ongoing omni evolution coined "The New Blue," whereby it seeks to redefine modern luxury in beauty.

Bluemercury's "The New Blue"

As part of this evolution, Bluemercury recently introduced an overhauled in-store retail design including hyper-personalized service offerings, highly curated assortments, and unmatched expertise courtesy of the brand's Beauty Experts. "The New Blue" brick and mortar format is now present in eight locations across coveted U.S. neighborhoods with many more planned in the future. Now, this premium experience extends to Bluemercury's revamped website, www.bluemercury.com, featuring an elevated aesthetic, easy-to-navigate format, educational blog, and the introduction of completely new branding, including a distinctive monogram "B". The fresh look debuted simultaneously on the retailer's social channels, most notably Instagram and TikTok .

"We are thrilled to not only be celebrating 25 years in luxury beauty, but also to be making these significant advancements with the brand," said Maly Bernstein, CEO at Bluemercury. "This milestone represents one component of our ongoing evolution, and we cannot wait for our current and future clients to discover Bluemercury in a modernized, refreshed way – from the in-store experience to the way we show up online, to the brands we carry."

Additionally, Bluemercury is very proud to announce the launch of Victoria Beckham Beauty and Anastasia Beverly Hills, in line with its ongoing commitment to offer a thoughtful, curated selection of coveted luxury brands. The introduction of these two leading color cosmetic partners provides Bluemercury customers further access to an expanded premium beauty assortment.

"As a best-in-class brand curator that our clients know and trust, we are very purposeful in selecting the brands we bring to our portfolio," said Tracy Kline, Head of Merchandising and Spa at Bluemercury. "We'll always be committed to bringing results-driven beauty solutions to our clients, evidenced through our skincare authority with professional brands such as SkinCeuticals and SkinMedica, and now further with new partners Victoria Beckham Beauty and Anastasia Beverly Hills. These brands have uncompromising standards reflected in their products and we know our clients will fall in love, if they aren't already."

Victoria Beckham Beauty and Anastasia Beverly Hills are now available on www.bluemercury.com and at select Bluemercury locations nationwide.

About Bluemercury

With locations in coveted neighborhoods across the country, Bluemercury pioneered a client-first service model that emphasizes hyper-personalized, high-quality beauty interactions. The leading luxury beauty destination and Macy's, Inc. nameplate offers a highly curated and premium product assortment across a range of beauty categories. Bluemercury helps people discover their unique self by shining a light on what makes them wonderfully distinctive. As Bluemercury continues to evolve, it remains committed to its exceptional customer service origins and embraces its purpose to be the ultimate specialist in the beauty of its clients. For more information, please visit www.bluemercury.com.

About Victoria Beckham Beauty

Good. Better. Best. Beckham. That's the Victoria Standard. Although Victoria Beckham had experienced the world's best beauty products (often in the hands of the world's best stylists, under the direction of the world's best photographers) she still found herself looking around - and into her makeup bag - and thinking 'This could be better.' Because, despite the array of quality, style, craft and heritage on offer, everything that excelled in one area seemed to sacrifice in another. And so, Victoria Beckham Beauty was created to make the products that would finally meet these uncompromising standards: Proven performance and an elevated experience delivered with intentional integrity, transparency and inclusivity. A keenly curated range that only includes items that genuinely add to the best already out there; Shades selected for classical looks and contemporary styles; The feeling of luxury from first sight to last swipe, sweep or dab; The enduring quality required by demanding lifestyles; Fashion-led, female founded, cruelty-free, conscious and clean. Pure excellence in every way, at all times. Ambitious? Absolutely. Unreasonable? Not one bit.

About Anastasia Beverly Hills

Romanian-born beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare launched her namesake brand with a Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997 and the company's first product line in 2000. Rooted in the sacred geometry of the Golden Ratio, ABH creates prestige cosmetics for a passionate prosumer audience. Soare was first to introduce brow shaping followed by a product line based on her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method and is widely credited for fueling the multi-million dollar business that surrounds the category. Anastasia Beverly Hills products are available at Bluemercury and select retailers in over 30 countries.

Media Contact:

Kaplow Communication

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluemercury