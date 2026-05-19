Bluemercury Expands Access to Professional-Grade & Luxury Beauty with HSA/FSA Offering via Flex Partnership

2,300+ products are now eligible for HSA/FSA spending online across professional skincare, treatment-driven, and SPF offerings

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluemercury, the neighborhood-based luxury beauty retailer and Macy's, Inc. nameplate, today announced a partnership with Flex, the HSA/FSA growth platform for leading health and wellness brands, to enable customers to use pre-tax funds on eligible products on Bluemercury.com.

Bluemercury’s professional-grade skincare assortment – featuring brands such as SkinMedica, 111Skin, SkinCeuticals, M-61 Skincare, Dr. Diamond’s Metacine, and iS Clinical – is now HSA/FSA eligible through Flex

Dermatologist-recommended skincare has become a core part of everyday wellness routines, as consumers increasingly blend clinical-grade treatments with professional grade and luxury beauty products. Through its integration with Flex, Bluemercury is expanding online access to HSA/FSA-eligible products to bring together dermatologist-trusted skincare and luxury beauty within a single destination that reflects how customers now build their routines.

Customers can now use pre-tax healthcare dollars directly at checkout on an assortment where 75% of skincare products and 35% of Bluemercury's total product assortment are HSA/FSA eligible, including SPF, acne care, eczema care, dandruff care, and post-procedure skincare. Eligible offerings include cult-favorite skincare and wellness brands such as SkinCeuticals, Augustinus Bader, HigherDOSE, M-61, Therabody, and La Mer, with Bluemercury currently the only luxury beauty retailer offering customers the ability to seamlessly use HSA/FSA funds toward eligible La Mer purchases online. The Flex partnership also enables eligibility for select medical-grade and at-home devices often used to support results from in-office treatments.

"As our clients increasingly incorporate dermatologist-recommended skincare into their everyday routines, our focus is on making it easier to discover and purchase clinically backed products," said Nadia Hassanein, Head of Digital, Technology and Data at Bluemercury. "By integrating Flex directly into our online checkout experience, we're delivering a more seamless and flexible way for clients to shop for products that support their skin health and wellness goals."

Fully embedded within Bluemercury's existing online checkout, the experience allows customers to select Flex as a payment method and seamlessly use their HSA or FSA card on eligible purchases. Flex powers the infrastructure behind the scenes, helping brands like Bluemercury align with IRS eligibility requirements while streamlining HSA/FSA acceptance online. Through real-time eligibility verification and optional Letter of Medical Necessity support, customers can use their pre-tax funds with confidence—no post-purchase claims or reimbursement steps required. Additionally, customers can split payments between HSA/FSA funds and a credit or debit card, enabling mixed carts with both eligible and non-eligible items.

"Skincare is increasingly recognized as part of healthcare when clinically recommended or used to address specific skin conditions," said Sam O'Keefe, CEO of Flex. "Bluemercury is a leader in luxury, results-driven beauty, and we're proud to partner with them on the full HSA/FSA opportunity, from discovery to purchase, so consumers can put pre-tax healthcare dollars toward qualifying products that support skin health."

Customers can easily identify HSA/FSA-eligible products through a badge across Bluemercury.com, with additional information on qualifying categories and the Flex checkout experience available in the Help Center.

About Bluemercury

With locations in coveted neighborhoods across the U.S., Bluemercury pioneered a client-first service model that emphasizes hyper-personalized, high-quality beauty interactions. The leading luxury beauty destination and Macy's, Inc. nameplate offers a highly curated and premium product assortment across a range of beauty categories. Bluemercury helps people discover their unique self by shining a light on what makes them wonderfully distinctive. As Bluemercury continues to evolve, it remains committed to its exceptional customer service origins and embraces its purpose to be the ultimate specialist in the beauty of its clients. For more information, please visit www.bluemercury.com.

About Flex

Flex is the growth platform powering the next generation of health and wellness commerce. By unlocking America's $150B+ in pre-tax HSA and FSA spending, Flex turns a payment method into a customer acquisition engine, driving higher conversion, larger baskets, and entirely new audiences into a brand's checkout. Built to integrate with any commerce platform, Flex handles eligibility determination, compliance, and payment infrastructure. Learn more at withflex.com.

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SOURCE Bluemercury