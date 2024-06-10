BlueNord: Announces Fixed Income Investor Calls and Contemplated Bond Issue of USD 300 Million to Replace BNOR14

OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has mandated DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Bookrunners, as well as Arctic Securities AS as Joint Bookrunner and Financial Advisor to the Company and Fearnley Securities AS as Joint Bookrunner, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 10 June 2024. A new 5-year senior unsecured USD denominated bond issue may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used to refinance the Company's existing BNOR14 USD 175m senior unsecured bonds (ISIN NO 0010870900) and for general corporate purposes. Subject to the successful placement of the new contemplated bond issue as described herein, the Company will call the BNOR14 bond with settlement for the call prior to or simultaneous with the issue date for the new contemplated bond issue.

