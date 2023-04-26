BlueNord ASA - New Tickers for Shares and Bonds

OSLO, Norway, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by BlueNord ASA (the "Company" or "BlueNord") on 25 April 2023 where the Company's name was resolved changed from Norwegian Energy Company ASA to BlueNord ASA. The name change has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw: "Foretaksregisteret").

Following the name change, the Company's tickers will change as follows:

Financial Instrument: ISIN: Old Ticker: New Ticker: Shares NO0010379266 NOR BNOR Convertible bond 19/27 NO0010851520 NOR13 BNOR13 Bond 19/26 NO0010870900 NOR14 BNOR14 Convertible bond 22/27 NO0012780867 NOR15 BNOR15

The ticker changes will be effective as of 28 April 2023.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: [email protected]

