BlueNord: Preliminary Production for December 2023 and Full Year 2023

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

08 Jan, 2024, 01:25 ET

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for December 2023 and for the full year of 2023.

The Company had a preliminary production in December of net 24.1 mboepd. The production during the month was stable across all producing hubs, and in particular strong on the Halfdan and Gorm hubs delivering a preliminary operational efficiency above 90%.

The preliminary production for the full year of 2023 was 24.9 mboepd which is in the upper range of the yearly production guidance of 24.5 – 25.0 mboepd.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: [email protected] 

