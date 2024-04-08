BlueNord: Preliminary Production for March and First Quarter 2024

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

08 Apr, 2024, 02:28 ET

OSLO, Norway, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for March and first quarter 2024.

The Company had a preliminary production in March of net 24.0 mboepd and BlueNord exited the month with a production rate of 27.0 mboepd as the Halfdan NE well HBA-27B came online. The overall performance of the producing assets was strong, with an operational efficiency above 90% achieved on Halfdan and Dan and planned compressor maintenance carried out on Gorm. 

The preliminary first quarter 2024 production figure was 23.5 mboepd, above the quarterly guidance of 22.0 - 23.0 mboepd.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact: 
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer 
Phone: +47 915 28 501 
Email: [email protected]

