BlueNord: Significant Progress on Tyra II Gas Turbine Generators

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

06 Jul, 2023, 03:20 ET

OSLO, Norway, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress of the two gas turbine generators (GTGs) on Tyra II which have now been powered up.

Once Tyra II is producing again, the two gas turbine generators will, on a continuous basis and with the highest environmental standards, convert natural gas to mechanical energy, enabling production and export from the Tyra field. In addition, a third GTG will be on stand-by.

The powering up of the two gas turbine generators marks a crucial step towards first gas, and the next step for the GTGs to be available for continuous operations is completion of the installation of the sea water lift pumps. The second GTG was powered up a month ahead of schedule, and further safeguards first gas from Tyra II in December 2023.

Reference is made to Tyra II's website: https://tyra2.dk/en/tyra-ii-is-ready-to-be-powered-up/

BlueNord will announce its second quarter results on 12 July 2023.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE BlueNord ASA

Also from this source

BlueNord: Successful Spudding of the First Halfdan Tor North East Infill Well

BlueNord: Second Quarter 2023 Production Update and Revised Production Guidance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.