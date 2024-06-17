BlueNord: Successful Spudding of Harald East Middle Jurassic Well

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling operations on the Harald East Middle Jurassic well ("HEMJ") has commenced with the well successfully spudded by the jackup rig Shelf Drilling Winner.

The HEMJ was spudded in the Harald East area, located close to the Norwegian border and the gas will be exported through the Tyra East facilities. In a success case, the well could deliver production by end of 2024. The expected gain from the well is estimated to up to 8 mmboe net to BlueNord of which approximately 80% is expected to be gas.

"We are excited to announce that the jackup rig Shelf Drilling Winner has successfully spudded the HEMJ well. We will drill through the chalk reservoir and then into the Jurassic reservoir which has very promising qualities. If successful, the expected gains from HEMJ could be significant to BlueNord, and we look forward to seeing the results later this year," said Miriam Lykke, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: [email protected]

