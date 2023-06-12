BlueNord: Successful Spudding of the First Halfdan Tor North East Infill Well

OSLO, Norway, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling operations on the HBA-27B well has commenced with first well successfully spudded by the jackup rig Shelf Drilling Winner. This is the first of two infill wells to be drilled during 2023 in the Tor reservoir in the Halfdan North East area.

 Following the spudding, drilling activities will continue for the next months, and the well is scheduled to be on stream during autumn this year and is expected to have an initial peak production rate of 3 mboe/day net to BlueNord where approximately 75% is gas. 

"I am very pleased to confirm that we have now spudded the first well in the Danish Underground Consortium (the "DUC") since 2019.  This is the first of a planned seven infill well campaign. Combined with the high level of well intervention and well stimulation activity that is already demonstrating significantly positive results, we are in a strong position to mitigate the natural decline of the reservoir and maintain today's excellent production performance," said Marianne Eide, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.

