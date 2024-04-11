BlueNord: Tyra Redevelopment Project: Gas Export from Tyra Satellite field Harald

OSLO, Norway, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Tyra Redevelopment Project ("Tyra" or "Tyra II") continues to progress according to plan with the commencement of processing and export of gas from the Tyra Satellite Harald field in the evening of 10 April. Following this milestone, Tyra volumes have begun to contribute to BlueNord's net production and Tyra gas is being supplied to the Danish and European market.

"I am delighted to announce that we are now producing and exporting gas from Tyra to Denmark, following a suspension of Tyra production since 2019. This is the first step of the 2024 ramp-up, bringing us up to more than 50mboepd of net production," said Marianne Eide, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



