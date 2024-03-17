BlueNord: Tyra Redevelopment Project: Gas in from Dan Milestone Successfully Reached

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

17 Mar, 2024, 08:48 ET

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Tyra Redevelopment Project ("Tyra" or "Tyra II") continues to progress according to plan, and that Gas from the Dan F platform has started to enter into the new Tyra II system. Reference is made to the REMIT notification issued by TotalEnergies: Postings (gashub.at) (https://www.gashub.at/remit/postings.xhtml) 

Following the milestone and depending on continued progress, the expected start-up date of Tyra II remains in March, with arrival of gas from Tyra II to Denmark expected between 21 - 31 March 2024.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: [email protected]
 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--tyra-redevelopment-project--gas-in-from-dan-milestone-successfully-reached,c3947058

Also from this source

BlueNord: Tyra Redevelopment Project: Methanol-In Milestone Successfully Reached

BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Methanol Loading has commenced on the Tyra Redevelopment Project ("Tyra" or...

BlueNord: Update on Progress of the Tyra Redevelopment Project

BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to today provide an update on the expected timeline of the Tyra Redevelopment Project ("Tyra"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Gas

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics