BlueNord: Update on Tyra Redevelopment Project

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA, ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the operator of the DUC, TotalEnergies, has informed its partners that all necessary machinery is now fully operational at the new Tyra facilities. This milestone marks the achievement of full technical capacity, which BlueNord expects will enable the ramp-up to production plateau before year-end in line with the Company's previous communications to the market.

"I am very pleased that Tyra II has achieved full technical capacity, and we can begin the ramp-up to plateau production before the winter season. The benefits of restarting Tyra II extend beyond increased gas production. With Tyra's upgraded facilities, we expect a significant reduction in CO2 intensity and a lower unit operating cost," said Miriam Lykke, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.

Reference is also made to the REMIT notifications issued by TotalEnergies: Postings (gashub.at) (https://www.gashub.at/remit/postings.xhtml).

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

