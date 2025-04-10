BlueNord: Update on Tyra Redevelopment Project

News provided by

BlueNord ASA

Apr 10, 2025, 05:04 ET

OSLO, Norway, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") on 4 April 2025 relating to the necessary replacement parts having successfully been delivered offshore on Tyra II.

The Company is pleased to announce that Tyra II has now been successfully restarted and that full technical capacity has been achieved on the facilities. The continuation of ramp-up of production is currently ongoing.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer 
Phone: +47 915 28 501 
Email: [email protected]  

