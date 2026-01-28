BlueParrott Introduces Headset Designed for On-the-Road Professionals, Features AI-Powered Noise Cancellation

M500-XT Joins Line of BlueParrott Headsets with Unparalleled Clarity, Power, and Comfort; Launches Exclusively on Amazon, Additional Channels in Canada

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueParrott®, a leader in wireless headset technology and part of the GN Audio family alongside sister brand Jabra, today announced the BlueParrott M500-XT, the brand's most enhanced Bluetooth headset with an advanced dual intelligent microphone system that filters out 93% of background noise. The M500-XT is available beginning today on Amazon and BlueParrott.com in the U.S., along with select travel centers and Amazon.ca.

Built for local drivers and commuters, the M500-XT delivers unparalleled call quality while on the road and in noisy environments. Powered by AI, seamless voice control and intuitive button placement, it helps gig economy workers hear more clearly and be clearly heard, enabling safer, distraction-free calls while driving and on the move throughout their shift.

Building on the success the BlueParrott M300-XT SE has had with industry-leading noise cancellation, durability, and customization, the M500-XT combines those features with trusted reliability and next-level innovation, delivering stronger noise cancellation, expanded voice control, and a slimmer fit for today's always-connected drivers.

"The BlueParrott M500-XT builds on our market-leading legacy with long-haul professional drivers, an audience that demands unmatched comfort, durability, and audio clarity every day," said Andrew Doyle, Vice President and General Manager at Jabra. "The same trusted foundation now supports a wider range of drivers, combining our professional heritage with advanced AI-powered noise cancellation to deliver clear, comfortable communication during every drive."

The BlueParrott M500-XT minimizes noise and maximizes clarity with dual intelligent microphones powered by Machine Learning, supporting calls, streaming, and navigation in a lightweight design under one ounce that securely fits on either ear.

Key Features and Specifications:

Noise cancellation powered by Machine Learning uses dual intelligent microphones to block up to 93% of ambient road and wind noise

10mm speaker delivers clear audio without higher volume for up to 11 hours of talk time

Weighs less than one ounce and can be worn on either ear

Range to roam up to 300 ft/100 m from paired Bluetooth devices

IP54-rated protection against dust and water

Customizable BlueParrott Button™ for options such as muting calls, plus easy access to popular Push-to-Talk applications

Pricing and Availability

The BlueParrott M500-XT is available today in the U.S. on BlueParrott.com and Amazon.com, and in select travel centers. Consumers in Canada can find the M500-XT at BlueParrott.ca, Amazon.ca, and BestBuy.ca. The BlueParrott M500-XT retails for $119.99 US/$169.99 CAD.

Consumers can learn more about the BlueParrott M500-XT by watching these lifestyle and product videos. Find out more about BlueParrott at http://www.blueparrott.com.

About BlueParrott

BlueParrott® is a leader in intelligent, noise-cancelling audio solutions engineered for professionals on the move and working in high-noise environments. For over 25 years, BlueParrott has set the standard for superior call quality, combining world-class microphones with unrivaled noise-cancelling technology trusted by professional drivers and enterprise workers worldwide. BlueParrott headsets are purpose-built for durability, all-day comfort, and productivity-enhancing features like hands-free voice control and customizable functionality. BlueParrott is the #1 headset choice for professional drivers in North America and has more than 3.7 million users globally.

GN Audio is part of the GN Group which was founded in 1869 and has 150 years' experience in innovation and delivering reliability and ease of use. GN operates in 100 countries and employs 6,500 people, and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. GN makes life sound better.

