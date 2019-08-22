BlueParrott Introduces Next Generation B350-XT Wireless Headset

BlueParrott's B350-XT is one of its most popular headsets to date. The new B350-XT Bluetooth wireless headset features BlueParrott's industry-leading noise cancellation that blocks out 96 percent of background noise for superior calls in high-noise environments. Users can also customize the headset using the exclusive Parrott Button TM for one-touch access to their favorite features and applications.

Building on the success of the original B350-XT, this next generation headset is designed for more comfort and durability on the road. The new B350-XT headset features an improved headband for added comfort and up to 24 hours of talk time for all-day use. The headset also has an IP54-rating to protect against dust and moisture for the toughest environments, and has expanded wireless range of 300 feet from paired Bluetooth devices.

"Hands-free features are critical for today's mobile workforce to remain safely connected while on the go," said Urban Gillis, Head of BlueParrott, N.A. "We created the next generation of the B350-XT to provide the hands-free call control mobile workers need with our VoiceControl feature, along with durability and comfort for all-day wear in challenging, high-noise environments."

BlueParrott headsets offer premium features and are incorporated and supported by major Bluetooth enabled devices including:

Strong noise cancellation

Lightweight design for all day comfort, yet rugged and built to last with an IP54-rating

Customizable Parrott Button for one-touch access to favorite features

Over 24 hours of talk time and 500 hours of standby time

Roam up to 300ft from Class 1 paired Bluetooth® devices

Pricing and Availability

The BlueParrott B350-XT will be available for $139.99 in October 2019 in select North American travel centers and online at http://www.blueparrott.com.

For product demos and to learn more about the new B350-XT, visit BlueParrott booth #2232 at GATS in Dallas, Texas, August 22-24. For more information about the BlueParrott line and the latest B350-XT, visit: http://www.blueparrott.com

About BlueParrott

BlueParrott®, a GN Audio brand, is a category leader in high-performing headsets for the noisiest and most demanding work environments. Helping mobile, manufacturing and warehousing professionals stay connected, our BlueParrott line has long been the favorite of professional truck drivers and industrial users and is time-tested to meet the demands of any workplace. The BlueParrott line of Bluetooth® devices meet the highest global standards for product quality and service, backed by the industry's best warranties.

GN Audio is part of the GN Group which operates in more than 90 countries, and has almost 150 years' experience in innovation and delivering reliability and ease of use. Founded in 1869, employing over 5,000 people, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, GN makes life sound better.

