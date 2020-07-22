BlueParrott Introduces Wireless Headsets for use with Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie

LOWELL, Mass., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueParrott, a leader in wireless headset technology, today introduces the C300-XT MS and B450-XT MS noise-cancelling Bluetooth® headsets for use with the new Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie feature. Designed for Firstline workers across industries such as warehousing, retail, field services and transportation, these headsets enable instant, clear and secure communication across distributed teams.

The Teams Walkie Talkie feature turns smartphones and tablets into a walkie talkie that works over cellular or WiFi networks, allowing team members to talk instantly across geographic locations, stores or warehouses, without standard radio range restrictions. The Teams Walkie Talkie feature is always available for use, even when devices are locked or busy with another application such as scanning, providing seamless collaboration. The feature is built on the Tier-D compliant Office 365 cloud, ensuring that walkie talkie communications are secure and only authorized members can access each channel.

The BlueParrott C300-XT MS and B450-XT MS are one of the only Bluetooth wireless headsets that are equipped for use with the new Teams Walkie Talkie feature. The headsets use the exclusive Parrott ButtonTM to provide one-touch access to Teams Walkie Talkie Push-to-Talk (PTT) allowing users to engage with team members, customers and stakeholders seamlessly while on the move. The new BlueParrott headsets along with the Teams Walkie Talkie feature reduces the number of devices for employees to carry, expands their range of connectivity with teams and provides a hands-free communication experience.

"Our headsets are engineered to enhance collaboration for professionals working in high-noise, highly-mobile environments," said Derek Smith, VP/GM NA Mobile Division. "Now with the addition of the Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie, BlueParrott headsets will provide Firstline workers with the direct line of communication with team members they need to improve productivity in their day-to-day work."

Firstline workers represent 24 million people in the U.S. alone, or about 15% of the total workforce. These workers have direct impact on organizational efficiency, customer and stakeholder experience, and loyalty. Research shows that 91% of executives report increased performance and productivity when firstline workers are digitally empowered.

"Empowering Firstline workers with the right digital tools is critical to power productivity and efficiency," said Mayank Verma, Director, Product Marketing for Modern Work Firstline Solutions at Microsoft Corp. "Our collaboration with BlueParrott takes Firstline worker productivity to the next level by offering two unique solutions for instant voice communication providing a true hands-free and seamless experience."

BlueParrott headsets offer premium features and are incorporated and supported by major Bluetooth-enabled devices. The following features are included in the new headsets:

C300-XT MS:

Engineered for use with Teams Walkie Talkie

80% noise cancellation

Up to 10 hours of talk time

High-performance, compact design

IP65-rated dust and water tight

VoiceControl TM for hands-free use

for hands-free use Choice of ear hook, neckband, and headband wearing styles

Two-year warranty

B450-XT MS:

Engineered for use with Teams Walkie Talkie

Blocks out 96% of background noise

Up to 24 hours of talk time

Tough, IP54-rated design

USB-C charging

Padded headband and large, cushioned earcup design

VoiceControl TM for hands-free use

for hands-free use Two-year warranty

Pricing and Availability

The BlueParrott C300-XT MS will be available for $159.99 USD and the BlueParrott B450-XT MS will be available for $199.99 USD September 1st at http://www.blueparrott.com/microsoft-teams-walkie-talkie. The Teams Walkie Talkie feature is currently available for Android users. The feature will be available for iOS users later in 2020.

About BlueParrott

BlueParrott®, a GN Audio brand, is a category leader in high-performing headsets for the noisiest and most demanding work environments. Helping mobile, manufacturing and warehousing professionals stay connected, our BlueParrott line has long been the favorite of professional truck drivers and industrial users and is time-tested to meet the demands of any workplace. The BlueParrott line of Bluetooth® devices meet the highest global standards for product quality and service, backed by the industry's best warranties.

GN Audio is part of the GN Group which operates in more than 90 countries, and has almost 150 years' experience in innovation and delivering reliability and ease of use. Founded in 1869, employing over 5,000 people, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, GN makes life sound better.

