BluePath Health Named a CalAIM Technical Assistance Marketplace Vendor

The exclusive Department of Health Care Services designation provides eligible entities with state-funded access to BluePath expertise

LARKSPUR, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BluePath Health today announced it has been selected as a California Providing Access and Transforming Health (PATH) Technical Assistance (TA) Marketplace vendor. BluePath was selected for its proven ability to support building data capacity and cross-sector partnerships. These service offerings will be available starting February 27, 2023.

The new TA Marketplace is available to providers, community-based organizations, Medi-Cal Tribal and Designees of Indian Health Programs, counties, and other entities implementing CalAIM, including Enhanced Care Management (ECM) and Community Supports (CS). Through the marketplace these entities will be able to access BluePath knowledge and resources to build capacity and drive effectiveness. The state funds entity-requested services of BluePath Health.

"BluePath Health is thrilled to be part of this revolutionary marketplace, which will help transform the way we collectively care for Californians who need it most," said Timi Leslie, president and founder of BluePath Health. "This initiative represents a giant leap forward in the ability for entities to close gaps and address barriers to care, enabling us to partner to advance equitable community health. We encourage all local entities to determine eligibility and register to benefit directly from this initiative as soon as possible."

To shop TA Marketplace services from vendors, eligible entities must submit a registration form on the PATH website . The TA Marketplace is one part of PATH's efforts to strengthen the capacity and infrastructure of on-the-ground partners to successfully participate in CalAIM ECM and CS initiatives. CalAIM is a long-term commitment to transform and strengthen Medi-Cal, offering Californians a more equitable, coordinated, and person-centered approach to maximizing their health and life trajectory.

BluePath has a long track record of effectively delivering community health programs. In 2021, BluePath designed and implemented a care navigation program in Marin County High Schools, under the Marin County Youth Opioid Response (YOR) 2 grant. Its efforts created a more equitable and holistic culture of health for Marin County youth by expanding referrals and navigation of services for those experiencing and at risk for opioid use disorder and stimulant use disorder.

BluePath offers a unique 360-degree perspective for clients across all segments of the healthcare industry, including health systems, government and commercial payers, technology providers, and grant makers. It provides strategy consulting, policy development, technology assessment, and planning services. To learn more, visit www.bluepathhealth.com .

About BluePath Health

BluePath Health is a woman-owned, California-based healthcare consulting firm. We partner with government agencies, community based organizations, providers and payers to develop forward-thinking policies and strategies that improve patient care and community health. Our diverse and far-reaching industry network provides clients with the connections they need to plan for and adapt to regulatory change, technical innovation, and new markets. For more information visit www.bluepathhealth.com .

