Bluepeak To Bring A Faster, More Reliable Internet To Muskogee, OK

Muskogee, Okla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced today that it has received franchise approval from the city of Muskogee, Oklahoma, and will break ground this fall on a high-speed fiber network to meet the growing needs of the community, today and in the future. The approximate $15 million expansion effort will bring Bluepeak service to nearly 15,000 residences and businesses in Muskogee.

"We continue to aggressively pursue our expansion plans and are thrilled to be partnering with the City of Muskogee to build a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "Bluepeak is a different kind of provider with faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Muskogee."

With Bluepeak's advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth and businesses can get up to 10 gigabits and beyond of symmetrical bandwidth. Bluepeak's fiber network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

"We are excited that Bluepeak has chosen to expand their services to the Muskogee area," said Mike Miller, Muskogee City Manager. "We look forward to their groundbreaking this fall and welcome their investment in our community."

"I am excited for the expansion of Bluepeak to Muskogee," said Oklahoma State Representative Avery Frix. "It was a privilege to work on this project along with the Mayor and City Council, to ensure that residents will have access to affordable Broadband and Cable Television Services with a local presence."

About Bluepeak

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service—like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.meetbluepeak.com to learn more.

