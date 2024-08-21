BluePearl™ Pet Hospital to Open New Location in Olympia, Washington

BluePearl Olympia Will Increase Access to Emergency and Specialty Veterinary Care to Pets and Their Families.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BluePearl™, proudly part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of businesses, announced a new 24-hour emergency hospital will open in Olympia, WA, on Wednesday, September. 25. The announcement will give pet owners in the local community the peace of mind that industry leading emergency and specialty veterinary care will be available when they need it most.

BluePearl Olympia, which sits at over 16,000 square feet, will be located at 2432 Heritage Ct. SW, Olympia, WA 98502. The hospital will be staffed 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and will offer specialty services including surgery, oncology, radiology and neurology in addition to emergency services.

"BluePearl Olympia is a brand-new hospital that provides the local community with access to 24-hour emergency veterinary care," said Britnee Kelly, practice manager at BluePearl Olympia. "We are delighted to be joining the Olympia community and to be able to provide pet owners with the comfort that whenever they need our services, day or night, our dedicated and passionate Associates are ready and willing to help, even in the most complex cases."

BluePearl Olympia joins four other BluePearl hospitals already located in the State of Washington. The hospital will be staffed by over 80 BluePearl Associates, which is inclusive of clinicians and veterinary technicians. BluePearl Olympia is currently hiring for several open positions, with applicants able to learn more and apply at careers.bluepearlvet.com.

"We are delighted to be opening BluePearl Olympia and to be able to bring incredible care to pets in the local community" said Dan Hicks, DVM, Medical Director at BluePearl Olympia. "Our team is comprised of industry leading specialists using state-of-the-art equipment, such as our brand-new MRI machine and we are ready to care for your pets whenever you need us."

"It's a privilege to announce the opening of BluePearl Olympia, the latest addition to the BluePearl family," said Da Chang, chief operating officer at BluePearl. "Our new 24-hour hospital will provide pet owners in Olympia with emergency and specialty care when they need it most, and we look forward to serving the local community for many years to come."

The opening of BluePearl Olympia will incorporate Olympia Veterinary Specialists, with the hospital set to transfer services and clients to BluePearl's new state-of-the-art facility. Existing Olympia Veterinary Specialists Associates will also relocate to BluePearl Olympia.

BluePearl provides exceptional specialty and emergency care through shared passion, knowledge and talents, with the aim of fulfilling our purpose of creating A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®. To learn more about BluePearl Olympia, visit BluePearlVet.com/hospital/Olympia-wa.

About BluePearl Pet Hospital

Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 110 hospitals in 30 states that together employ 8,000+ Associates, including 1,100+ veterinarians, 4,000+ veterinary technicians, and 1,600+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.1 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family, BluePearl is committed to its purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® — because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at BluePearlVet.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – and diagnostic services using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

SOURCE BluePearl Management, LLC