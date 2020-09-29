BluePenguin Payments Announces Expansion of Partnership with Galileo

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BluePenguin Payments, Inc. , the fintech company created to automate and monetize the staggering $19 trillion North American business-to-business payments market, announced today an expansion of its partnership with Galileo Financial Technologies, the API-based payments platform that powers world-leading fintechs, financial institutions and commercial businesses.

BluePenguin's technology mission is simple – to build the next-generation B2B virtual payments platform. The clear choice was to partner with Galileo. Now, with COVID-19 forcing companies of all sizes to make major operating changes, business service providers must flex and adapt to a new normal. Galileo's technology is eminently suited to an environment of rapid change.

"A modern accounting department with a remote workforce needs virtual payment solutions that quickly adapt and integrate to the new tools and processes the company puts in place," said Steve Boyer, BluePenguin CEO. "Fintechs like BluePenguin must be more nimble than ever before. Galileo's robust APIs give us the flexibility and agility to create entirely new solutions that couldn't be contemplated with other issuing processors or B2B virtual card incumbents, with their inflexible legacy systems."

BluePenguin's sophisticated multi-card, multi-network payment platform is unique in the B2B payments category. Its solutions enable clients to significantly reduce the cost of paying third parties, while creating a new revenue stream based on sharing interchange – and are lightning quick to implement in virtually any technology environment.

"One of the great rewards of creating a company that's recognized as the API standard for card issuing and digital banking is helping startups, like BluePenguin, realize the potential of bringing their innovative concepts to market and watching them succeed," commented Galileo CEO Clay Wilkes. "We are proud to support BluePenguin and honored that the company has chosen to expand our relationship as it grows and matures. BluePenguin will represent another firm delivering sophisticated, value-added solutions through the use of Galileo's technology."

About BluePenguin Payments

BluePenguin launched in 2018 with the goal to democratize the massive B2B payments market, which has historically been dominated by legacy systems that are difficult to integrate and slow to adapt. Thanks to BluePenguin's agile and proprietary platform, the company is bringing the power of B2B virtual payments to underserved customers through their own technologies and trusted business relationships. BluePenguin is located in Alpharetta, Georgia.

