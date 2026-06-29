Blueprint 52 Showcases Design, Fabrication, and Production Expertise with the Largest Stage in Poker History

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint 52, a Las Vegas-based design, fabrication, lighting, and project management company, designed, fabricated, built, and illuminated the largest stage and broadcast production environment ever constructed in poker for the 2026 World Series of Poker® (WSOP®)

Go behind the scenes with Blueprint 52 as the team designs, fabricates, builds, and lights the new main stage for the 2026 World Series of Poker. Speed Speed Blueprint 52 built the largest stage and broadcast environment ever constructed for poker

Spanning 25,000 square feet, the production environment features five fully RFID-equipped feature tables, a dedicated set for the new WSOP Countdown show, 1,200 LED tiles generating more than 43 million pixels, and 700 lighting fixtures. The set also incorporates 1.5 miles of LED tape used throughout its lightboxes, accents, and scenic elements. The entire structure was assembled in under two weeks using approximately 8,000 man-hours.

Led by President Justin Garrone, the project brought together the expertise of Vice President of Creative Mark Dowling, Art Director Joseph Meyer, and Master Fabricator Dave Barber. Working collaboratively from concept to completion, the Blueprint 52 team transformed an ambitious vision into a world-class live and broadcast environment for poker's most prestigious tournament series.

"This project challenged us to think bigger than anything that has come before in poker," said Garrone. "The World Series of Poker is the biggest stage in the game, and the WSOP believed its production environment should reflect that. Our team set out to create an arena-scale experience for players, fans, and viewers around the world."

The project highlights the combined capabilities of Blueprint 52 and PokerGO, offering clients a unique end-to-end solution for live events, sports, gaming, entertainment, and broadcast productions. Together, the organizations provide design, fabrication, lighting, project management, production services, content creation, and content distribution under one roof.

"The completion of this project demonstrates what's possible when world-class design, fabrication, production, and distribution operate together," Garrone added. "From concept and construction to live broadcast and audience delivery, we're able to help clients bring ambitious ideas to life."

For more information about Blueprint 52 and its services, visit Blueprint52.io.

Media Contact

[email protected]

About Blueprint 52

Blueprint 52 is a Las Vegas-based design, fabrication, lighting, and project management company specializing in live events, broadcast environments, sports productions, casino furnishings, and experiential activations. Learn more at Blueprint52.io.

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company and streaming platform, delivering the best in high-stakes cash games, live tournaments, original programming, and on-demand poker entertainment to fans worldwide. Learn more at PokerGO.com and PGT.com.

SOURCE PokerGO