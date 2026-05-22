Kevin Hart Headlines Season 16 of High Stakes Poker, Premiering May 25 on PokerGO®

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High Stakes Poker, poker's most iconic cash game, returns for Season 16 on Monday, May 25, exclusively on PokerGO®.

The new season features a lineup of high-profile players and personalities, including Kevin Hart, Alan Keating, Andrew Robl, Doug Polk, Jennifer Tilly, Matt Kalish, and Sam Kiki.

Poker's most iconic cash game is back! Get ready for a brand-new season of High Stakes Poker, returning exclusively to PokerGO on Monday, May 25, and featuring Kevin Hart, Andrew Robl, Sam Kiki, Jennifer Tilly, Alan Keating, Matt Kalish, and Doug Polk. Speed Speed Kevin Hart joins High Stakes Poker Season 16, premiering Monday, May 25, exclusively on PokerGO. Jennifer Tilly, Andrew Robl, Sam Kiki, Alan Keating, Matt Kalish, and Doug Polk also featured in Season 16.

Season 16 delivers the colossal pots, table banter, and unpredictable moments that have made High Stakes Poker one of poker's most celebrated brands. Stakes throughout the season range from $200/$400 up to $500/$1,000.

"Kevin Hart brings an entirely different energy to the table, and combined with the stakes and personalities on this roster, it makes for one of the most entertaining seasons of High Stakes Poker we've ever produced," said Brent Hanks, CEO of PokerGO.

The first four episodes of the new season will be released on Monday, May 25, exclusively on PokerGO, with new episodes dropping on June 16 and June 30.

Fans can also experience the thrill of High Stakes Poker from anywhere through the new High Stakes Poker-themed tables now available on PlayPokerGO.com. The free-to-play online poker platform allows players to experience the energy of High Stakes Poker in the palm of their hands across web, iOS, and Android.

Originally debuting in 2006, High Stakes Poker helped redefine televised poker by bringing viewers inside the biggest cash games in the world. Now more than two decades later, the show remains one of the most recognizable brands in poker entertainment.

To celebrate the Season 16 premiere, new subscribers can receive $30 off their first year of a PokerGO annual subscription with promo code HSP16 at sign-up. Fans can also receive 20% off their entire order at the PokerGO Shop online at shop.PokerGO.com from May 25 through July 3 by using discount code HSP16 at checkout. The online-only sale includes official High Stakes Poker, PokerGO, and PGT merchandise.

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SOURCE PokerGO