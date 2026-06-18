Santhosh Suvarna Wins Record-Breaking $2.42 Million Pot on PokerGO®'s 'High Stakes Poker'

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Santhosh Suvarna has once again etched his name into High Stakes Poker history. The high-stakes superstar is now the record holder for the largest pot ever won on PokerGO®'s High Stakes Poker after capturing a staggering $2,421,500 pot during Season 16.

The historic hand aired during Season 16 of High Stakes Poker and featured Suvarna battling DraftKings Co-Founder Matt Kalish in a giant confrontation that eclipsed the previous record pot by more than $1,000,000.

Suvarna becomes the new holder of the largest pot ever won on PokerGO®'s High Stakes Poker, surpassing the previous record by more than $1 million. Speed Speed Santhosh Suvarna Sets High Stakes Poker Record With $2.42 Million Pot

The achievement marks the second time Suvarna has held the record. In Season 12, he won a then-record $992,000 pot against Andrew Robl. Alan Keating later eclipsed that mark in Season 14 with a $1,412,500 pot against Peter Wang. Now, Suvarna has reclaimed the record.

"High Stakes Poker has always showcased the biggest personalities, highest stakes, and most unforgettable moments in poker," said Brent Hanks, CEO of PokerGO. "This record hand is another example of why the show remains the gold standard for televised cash-game poker."

More than $400,000 was in the pot heading to the flop between Kalish, Sameh Elamawy, Suvarna, and Sam Kiki. Suvarna bet $125,000. Kiki called, and then Kalish moved all in for $948,000. Suvarna called all in for $823,000, prompting a tank-fold from Kiki. Suvarna and Kalish opted to run it twice, and Suvarna scooped both boards to haul in the $2,421,500 pot.

First launched in 2006, High Stakes Poker is one of the most influential poker television series ever produced. Since reviving the franchise in 2022, PokerGO has continued to elevate the show's reputation as the premier destination for high-stakes cash-game action.

Season 16 of High Stakes Poker is now streaming exclusively on PokerGO. Fans can watch every episode and relive the largest pot in the show's history by subscribing at PokerGO.com. New subscribers can receive $30 off their first year of a PokerGO annual subscription with promo code HSP16 at sign-up.

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SOURCE PokerGO