Blueprint and Superblocks Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Application Development and AI Innovation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Technologies, a leading provider of data intelligence and cloud cost optimization solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Superblocks, an AI platform for building secure, production-ready internal applications. Together, the companies will help enterprises move faster from data readiness to business execution by accelerating the development of AI-powered internal applications at scale.

The partnership brings together Blueprint's deep expertise in data migration, governance, and AI solution delivery with Superblocks' AI application development platform. Blueprint will leverage Superblocks to rapidly build and deploy internal applications that enable customers to execute high-impact business outcomes, including dynamic pricing optimization for airlines, AI-driven patient follow-up and care coordination in healthcare, automated claims and fraud triage for insurers, predictive maintenance and asset health monitoring for manufacturers, and intelligent demand forecasting and revenue planning for retail organizations.

Many enterprises struggle to translate data investments into usable internal tools that support day-to-day operations and AI initiatives. Data fragmentation, migration complexity, and long development cycles often slow progress and delay value. This collaboration directly addresses those challenges by pairing Blueprint's data readiness and AI Factory capabilities with a fast, secure way to operationalize insights through custom internal applications.

"We're excited to partner with Superblocks because it allows Blueprint to help our customers move so much faster," said Ryan Neal, President and CEO of Blueprint Technologies. "Our customers require us to deliver trusted, governed data intelligence solutions that let teams execute on real business outcomes. Superblocks gives us the speed and flexibility to do that at enterprise scale."

For Blueprint, the partnership accelerates the delivery of its AI Factory solutions by enabling rapid development of internal tools that support and operationalize AI and machine learning models. By using Superblocks as the application layer, Blueprint shortens time to value for AI-driven initiatives across industries, helping customers turn complex data and models into usable workflows for business and operations teams.

"Blueprint understands that enterprise AI requires more than just good models. It requires trusted data, proper governance, and applications that operations teams can actually use," said Brad Menezes, CEO of Superblocks. "This partnership lets us deliver all three."

This strategic partnership represents a step forward in delivering end-to-end solutions for organizations navigating digital transformation. By combining Blueprint's data and AI expertise with Superblocks' internal application platform, enterprises can move beyond experimentation and more quickly operationalize data and AI to drive measurable business impact.

About Blueprint Technologies

Blueprint Technologies is a data intelligence firm helping enterprises maximize the value of their cloud investments. As a leading Databricks partner and creator of the Lakehouse Optimizer, Blueprint empowers organizations to govern, optimize, and scale their data platforms with confidence. Our accelerator-based solutions span data modernization, governance, and GenAI enablement, driving outcomes tied directly to revenue and impact. Headquartered in the greater Seattle area with teams across the U.S. and Europe, Blueprint believes delivering the right data to the right person at the right time has the power to transform industries and the world.

About Superblocks

Superblocks is an AI platform that reimagines how internal software is built across the enterprise. Its AI agent, Clark, allows technical and non-technical teams to build production-grade internal apps and automations using natural language. Every app connects directly to company systems, data, and design standards, while generating clean, traceable React code under the hood. Superblocks runs entirely within customer cloud environments with zero data egress, meeting the security, compliance, and governance requirements of large enterprises. With full visibility and control for engineering and IT, Superblocks enables faster execution, fewer bottlenecks, and a new model for building internal software at scale. Superblocks has raised $60M in funding and is backed by Spark Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Greenoaks, and Meritech Capital, as well as leading tech executives, including the founders of Workday, Box, and Okta.

