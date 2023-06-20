Blueprint announces final closing of sequential high-end skilled nursing portfolio transactions for not-for-profit health system, AdventHealth, alongside the sale of a premier skilled facility located in Apopka, FL

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors is proud to announce the landmark final closing of an extensive skilled nursing portfolio for AdventHealth Care Centers across Florida, Texas, and Kansas. The 833-bed Florida portfolio was sold alongside the closing of a separate 222-bed skilled nursing facility located in Apopka, FL featuring a distinctive 52-bed subacute trach and vent unit. Both transactions were led by Michael Segal, Executive Managing Director and Blueprint team member since inception nearly a decade ago.

The AdventHealth Care Centers total portfolio of nine (9) skilled nursing facilities with 1,113 licensed beds is concentrated in and around Central Florida (7 facilities), with additional locations in Overland Park, Kansas, and Burleson, Texas. The premier, market-leading skilled nursing facilities were owned and operated by a subsidiary of AdventHealth, a faith-based, not-for-profit health system headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

The portfolio sale represents the final closing of the sequence of transactions including the March sale of two skilled nursing and long-term care facilities located in Burleson, Texas and Overland Park, Kansas. The final closing facilitated AdventHealth Care Centers' exit from skilled nursing facility ownership and operations.

"Blueprint delivered exceptional advisory services for us from start to finish. The Blueprint team's professional and strategic transaction management approach was invaluable in guiding through the entire process, culminating in a reliable closing.

Michael Segal and the Blueprint team not only assisted us through a complex transaction and a shift in the capital markets environment, but also went beyond expectations with respect to their detail-oriented approach and professionalism. I would endorse Blueprint to any health system seeking to exit the post-care acute and maximize value of a skilled nursing facility or portfolio."  Jeff Graff | Chief Corporate Development Officer/SVP of AdventHealth

Blueprint also advised the Florida Portfolio Buyer through capital market headwinds to a strategic financing approach, involving multiple lenders to fund and close the final transaction.

"On behalf of Blueprint, I'm proud to deliver and successfully execute for AdventHealth as these transactions represent a big win for all parties involved." –  Michael Segal

Chicago-based Blueprint was founded in 2013 with a mission to elevate healthcare real estate brokerage through collaboration and data. They have since become the most active advisor in the seniors housing and healthcare space, with a proven track record of over 615 transactions valued at $10.7 billion. The company's proven model intersects broad market coverage with unrivaled analytics. Blueprint has comprehensive industry expertise in skilled nursing, seniors housing, medical office, behavioral healthcare, and capital markets.

