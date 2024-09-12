Blueprint Announces the Hiring of Industry Veteran John Smelter to Medical Outpatient Team.

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint, a leading advisory firm specializing in healthcare real estate, is proud to announce the hiring of John Smelter as a Senior Managing Director on its Medical Outpatient team. With a distinguished career spanning 35 years, Smelter brings unparalleled expertise in healthcare real estate brokerage and is set to elevate Blueprint's capabilities in the sector.

Blueprint CEO, Ben Firestone, expressed his enthusiasm for Smelter's addition, "2024 has brought tremendous growth and diversification for our firm. Having known John for nearly two decades, I recognized an opportunity to strengthen our position as the leading advisory firm in healthcare real estate. John's track record speaks for itself, and we're confident he'll make an immediate impact. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the team."

Recognized as one of the top agents nationally and a leader on the West Coast, John has completed transactions in 24 states and closed over $5 billion in sales for major hospital systems, healthcare REITs, developers, and institutional and private investors. Formerly a Senior Director of the Healthcare Real Estate Group at Marcus & Millichap for two decades, John consistently ranked in the top 1% to 10% of the firm's 1,600 agents nationwide. After this exceptional track record, John served as Senior Managing Director of a private equity firm acquiring medical outpatient buildings nationally and went on to establish the Smelter Healthcare Real Estate Group to further serve his clients. With the longest tenure of any agent in healthcare real estate investment sales, regardless of firm, John has become a leading figure in the industry.

Smelter's appointment positions the firm's Medical Outpatient practice to accelerate its influence in the space. On his decision to join Blueprint, John said, "Blueprint is a premier healthcare real estate advisory firm with incredible talent, resources, culture, and experience. Its unique and data-driven platform, with an exclusive healthcare real estate focus, will offer my clients exceptional value as they navigate and execute their transactions."

Steve Thomes, Executive Managing Director & Head of Business Development at Blueprint, added, "John's reputation and track record in Medical Outpatient sales are second to none. His expertise and perspective will be instrumental in the evolution of our platform."

John started with Blueprint this week and can be contacted directly for further questions at: [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

Chicago-based Blueprint was founded in 2013 with a mission to elevate healthcare real estate brokerage through collaboration and data. They have since become the most active advisor in the seniors housing and healthcare space, with a proven track record of 750 transactions valued at $12.6 billion. The company's proven model intersects broad market coverage with unrivaled analytics. Blueprint has comprehensive industry expertise in skilled nursing, seniors housing, medical outpatient, behavioral healthcare, and capital markets.

Media Contact:

Eileen Gehring

[email protected]

SOURCE Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors