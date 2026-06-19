Blueprint Capital Advisors CEO Jacob Walthour Featured on The New Jersey Business Media Podcast Discusses Access, Capital, and Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Walthour, founder and CEO of Blueprint Capital Advisors and creator of the Power 100 initiative, appears as a featured guest on The New Jersey Business Media Podcast for a conversation focused on one of the most important — and often misunderstood — drivers of business growth: access.

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Walthour's work spans the intersection of business, capital markets, economic development, policy, and community impact. Through years of advising entrepreneurs, investors, institutions, and underserved communities, he has become a leading voice on how opportunity is created and why access often determines who succeeds.

In this latest podcast episode, Walthour moves beyond headlines and conventional narratives to explore a question that resonates with business owners across industries: Why do some entrepreneurs gain access to capital, relationships, and growth opportunities while others never reach the starting line?

"Most entrepreneurs think access to capital begins when they submit an application or pitch to investors," said Walthour. "In reality, access starts much earlier, through relationships, visibility, trust, networks, and proximity to opportunity." Facilitated exposure, he finds, can be the determining factor in whether firms expand their networks, procure new business, and position themselves for continuous growth.

The discussion provides context for the hidden dynamics that shape business outcomes while challenging common assumptions about funding and growth. Walthour shares his insights on:

Why capital flows the way it does

The role relationships and credibility play in creating opportunity

What entrepreneurs often misunderstand about access

How business owners can position themselves to compete regardless of background, industry, or stage of growth

The practical steps entrepreneurs can take to build long-term access and unlock future opportunities

Drawing from experiences across investment management, business development, and economic impact initiatives, Walthour offers a candid perspective on what separates businesses that scale from those that remain overlooked. Oftentimes, the differential is not based on disparities of talent, but rather on which businesses are better versed in the architecture of power.

The episode is designed for entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders seeking a deeper understanding of how opportunity is created — and how to better position themselves for sustainable growth.

The full episode can be found here and is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Blueprint Capital Advisors

Blueprint Capital Advisors is a strategic advisory and investment firm dedicated to connecting capital with opportunity across venture capital, private markets, and emerging investment platforms.

SOURCE Blueprint Capital Advisors