Blueprint Capital Advisors CEO Jacob Walthour Jr. Named a 2026 Melanin Money 100 Honoree

Walthour recognized among national leaders expanding access to capital, investment expertise, and long-term wealth-building opportunities

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Walthour Jr., founder and CEO of Blueprint Capital Advisors, has been named a 2026 Melanin Money 100 Honoree in the Capital, Investment & Wealth Management category, recognizing his leadership in expanding access, opportunity, and participation across the financial industry.

Jacob Walthour Jr., CEO Blueprint Capital Advisors

The Melanin Money 100 recognizes builders, educators, founders, executives, creators, investors, and changemakers whose work is broadening the definition of wealth and creating pathways for others to move forward. Walthour was honored alongside nationally recognized leaders, including John Hope Bryant and Dr. Paul Judge.

The 2026 MM100 encompasses a number of industry leaders, including John Hope Bryant, Dr. Paul Judge, Ben Crump, Morgan DeBaun, George Acheampong, Carter Cofield, Dominique Broadway, Terrence J, Onyeka Odunukwe, Chris Sain, Imani Ellis of CultureCon, Detavio Samuels of REVOLT, KevOnStage, and other founders, investors, executives, and entrepreneurs.

Together, the broader honoree class reflects the intersection of business, finance, entrepreneurship, media, and culture. The inclusion of leaders such as Ellis, Samuels, and KevOnStage created additional opportunities to build relationships across industries and engage influential voices shaping contemporary conversations about ownership, access, and wealth creation.

Walthour's work spans institutional investing, capital markets, economic development, and community impact. Through Blueprint Capital Advisors, he has advocated for a more inclusive investment ecosystem that recognizes the potential of historically overlooked firms, strengthens emerging financial talent, and connects underrepresented businesses with the capital, relationships, and institutional resources required to grow.

The recognition reflects Walthour's continued work to:

Expand access to institutional capital and investment opportunities

Support underrepresented and emerging investment managers

Develop the next generation of financial professionals and business leaders

Connect entrepreneurs and firms with the networks that enable sustainable growth

Advance pathways toward ownership, economic mobility, and generational wealth

Founded by wealth manager George Acheampong and CPA and tax strategist Carter Cofield, Melanin Money is one of the nation's leading financial education platforms focused on entrepreneurship, investing, tax strategy, and generational wealth. Its educational programming, live events, digital content, and Melanin Money Podcast reach a national audience of entrepreneurs, investors, executives, and wealth builders.

Melanin Money Wealth Weekend was held July 17–18 in downtown Atlanta and convened more than 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, executives, and business leaders for programming focused on ownership, investment, business growth, tax strategy, and long-term wealth creation.

About Blueprint Capital Advisors

Blueprint Capital Advisors is a strategic advisory and investment firm dedicated to connecting capital with opportunity across venture capital, private markets, and emerging investment platforms.

SOURCE Blueprint Capital Advisors