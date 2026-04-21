Power100 Announces Vice President Kamala Harris as Featured Power Guest at the 2026 Power100 Honoree Dinner in Beverly Hills

Vice President Harris to Participate in a Fireside Chat with TIAA CEO of Retirement Solutions Kourtney Gibson and Blueprint Capital Advisors CEO Jacob Walthour

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Power100 today announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will join the 2026 Power100 Honoree Dinner as a Featured Power Guest, participating in a fireside chat alongside Kourtney Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Retirement Solutions at TIAA, and Jacob Walthour, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Capital Advisors and Founder of Power100. The conversation will take place on May 3, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, as part of the annual Power100 Honoree Weekend.

Power100 by Blueprint Capital Advisors Logo Kamala Harris, 49th Vice President of the United States, confirmed as a Featured Power Guest for the 2026 Power100 Honoree Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on May 3, 2026.

The discussion, titled "The Responsibility of Representation," will explore the Vice President's personal and professional journeys, the true meaning of leadership, resilience during adversity, and the responsibilities that come with breaking barriers and being first. The discussion will reflect on the experiences of leaders who have navigated complex environments while carrying the expectations of people, communities, and institutions they represent.

The Power100 Honoree Dinner is invite-only and attended by a curated group of 500 leaders who gather annually to reflect and emerge as a collective force in shaping the future of capital and opportunity. Each year, this event is oversubscribed and attended by institutions that collectively oversee more than $15 trillion in assets. What truly defines the room is the convergence of intellect, resilience, and vision demonstrated by the leaders who take part in the weekend's events.

"Power100 was created to shine a spotlight on those that continue to drive progress and expand access to capital and opportunity," said Jacob Walthour, Founder of Power100 and CEO of Blueprint Capital Advisors. "We are honored to welcome Vice President Harris to this year's Honoree Dinner for a conversation that will undoubtedly shape our perspectives, leadership, and commitment going forward."

"At TIAA, we have always believed that retirement security should be within reach for everyone, regardless of background or circumstance. This conversation is a powerful reminder that leadership in financial services carries a profound responsibility, not just to the clients and institutions we serve, but to the communities counting on us to build shared, resilient futures," said Kourtney Gibson, CEO of Retirement Solutions at TIAA. "I am honored to share this stage with Vice President Harris and Jacob, and to be part of a dialogue that reflects the values driving meaningful, lasting change across our industry."

Past Power100 fireside chats have featured distinguished leaders including industry icons Marcie Frost, Chief Executive Officer of CalPERS; Derek Jones, Managing Director of GCM Grosvenor; and Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vista Equity Partners—each delivering powerful insights and unforgettable moments. This year's program continues that tradition, with additional confirmed highlights including a featured fireside chat with David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group, interviewed by Ken Kencel, Chief Executive Officer of Churchill.

About Power100 By Blueprint Capital Advisors

Founded by Jacob Walthour and presented by Blueprint Capital Advisors, the Power100 platform convenes global allocators, asset managers, advisors, and industry leaders to foster collaboration, strengthen networks, and advance equitable access to capital. At its core, Power100 is about visibility, connectivity, and long-term impact—demonstrating that the future of finance depends on who gets a seat at the table and who has access to capital. The 2026 Power100 Honoree Weekend will be held in Beverly Hills, May 2–4, 2026, just prior to, and independently of, the Milken Institute Global Conference. Throughout the year, Power100 also hosts additional convenings designed to foster dialogue, strengthen networks, promote career development, and advance the identification of actionable investment ideas while expanding equitable access to capital across the industry.

SOURCE Blueprint Capital Advisors