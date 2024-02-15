Blueprint Capital Presents the Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Capitalism Power100 ("DEIC Power100")

DEIC Power100 Recognizes Individuals and Firms in Alternative Asset Management that are Demonstrating Investment Excellence and Competitive Results While Recognizing that Diverse Managers Provide Consistent Alpha

Inaugural DEIC Power100 Class to Be Honored at Event in Los Angeles Ahead of The Milken Institute Global Conference

Announces Honorees for Icons Category

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Capital Advisors LLC ("Blueprint" or the "Firm"), a $1.7 billion registered investment advisor focused on alternative investment funds and diverse manager consulting, today announced the establishment of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Capitalism Power100 List ("DEIC Power100"). The DEIC Power100 is a first-of-its-kind list that will recognize individuals and firms in alternative asset management that are delivering exemplary investment results, demonstrating industry leadership and contributing positively to closing gender, wealth, health, education, and other social and economic equity gaps that provide alpha opportunities while simultaneously moving the industry in the direction of inclusive capitalism.

The DEIC Power100 will honor established alternative asset management players and disruptive new entrants across five categories:

Icons – The category celebrates active industry participants who have made significant contributions to driving change and promoting diversity efforts across the asset management industry over the course of their careers and inspire investment professionals and asset owners to do the same.

Jacob Walthour Jr., Chief Executive Office of Blueprint, said, "The asset management industry has historically lacked diversity in leadership, and while many investment managers have publicly pledged to improve racial and gender diversity in their workforces, there is significant work to be done to close the gaps that exist. We are pleased to establish the DEIC Power100, which starting in 2024 and every year thereafter, will recognize individuals and firms who are getting it done and making positive contributions.

"The goal of the DEIC Power100 is to not only honor but bring together alternative asset management industry participants to collaborate, network, and share ideas that will expand the community of diverse asset managers. Creating the inaugural class of honorees was no small task. There was no roadmap to follow, and so we endeavored to create one in an effort to shine a light on the Icons, Asset Managers, Advocates, Allocators, Advisors and Angels who understand the importance of creating a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive asset management industry. It is our hope that the DEIC Power100 becomes an institution and community that continues to acknowledge and celebrate positive leadership and applauds collaboration towards a common vision of diversity, equity, and inclusive capitalism. We look forward to the positive impact of the DEIC Power100 for years to come."

Blueprint Capital is today also announcing the DEIC Power100 Icons category honorees. They include:

Ronald Blaylock , Founder and Managing Partner, GnNX360

, Founder and Managing Partner, GnNX360 Francisco L. Borges , Chairman of the Board, Knight Foundation

, Chairman of the Board, Knight Foundation Thasunda Brown Duckett , President and Chief Executive Officer, TIAA

, President and Chief Executive Officer, TIAA Kenneth I. Chenault , Chairman and Managing Director, General Catalyst

, Chairman and Managing Director, General Catalyst Adam Cloud , Operating Partner, Brewer Lane Ventures

Operating Partner, Brewer Lane Ventures Carla Harris , Senior Client Advisor, Morgan Stanley

, Senior Client Advisor, Morgan Stanley Kim Lew , President and Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Investment Management Company

President and Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Investment Management Company William M. Lewis, Jr. , Senior Partner, Apollo Global Management

Senior Partner, Apollo Global Management Raymond J. McGuire , President, Lazard

President, Lazard Laurence C. Morse , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Fairview Capital

Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Fairview Capital Richard Parsons , Chairman, Equity Alliance

, Chairman, Equity Alliance JoAnn H. Price , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Fairview Capital

, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Fairview Capital John W. Rogers, Jr. , Founder, Ariel Alternatives

, Founder, Robert F. Smith , Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Vista Equity Partners

, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Vista Equity Partners John W. Thompson , Venture Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners

, Venture Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners John Utendahl , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Boca Impact Partners

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Boca Impact Partners Christopher Williams , Chairman of the Board of Directors, Siebert Williams Shank & Co.

Honorees in all other DEIC Power100 categories will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.deicpower100.com and follow DEIC Power100 on LinkedIn.

The DEIC Power100 will be honored at an event in May 2024 in Los Angeles, California ahead of the 2024 Milken Institute Global Conference. To find out more information about the DEIC Power100 and to register to attend, please visit the website.

DEIC Power100 Methodology

Selection of the DEIC Power100 included an extensive review of commercial databases, websites, industry publications and other industry resources to identify firms and individuals leading efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. DEI policies, allocations and portfolio construction were evaluated to determine limited partners' commitments to diverse managers. The leading factor in developing the list came to the amount of capital committed to diverse general partners, followed closely by the nature of the relationship LPs have with the diverse managers in which they invest. General Partners were interviewed and evaluated based on their investment theses, portfolio companies, approach to diversity, and the demographics of the founders GPs support and invest in.

The process is the result of a collective consensus based on a broad cross section of industry participants. More than 100 general partners, limited partners, conference organizers, fund of funds, trade organizations, angel investors, family offices, law firms and company founders were interviewed during the selection process and the list resulted from consideration of more than 350 individuals and organizations considered.

About DEIC Power100

The Diversity Equity and Inclusive Capitalism Power100 recognizes asset management industry leaders who have actively championed investment in diverse managers and created scalable and replicable pathways to diversify the industry. The individuals and firms recognized on the DEIC Power100 drive value for their investors while advancing efforts to increase and support diversity and inclusion across the industry. The list is meticulously developed by closely evaluating DEI policies, allocations to diverse managers and diversity within investment portfolios. The DEIC Power100 spans five categories including Icons, Asset Managers, Advocates, Allocators and Advisors, and Angels.

About Blueprint Capital Advisors LLC

Blueprint Capital Advisors LLC is an independent, privately held alternative investment firm focused sourcing and managing fund and direct investments in alternative lending strategies including niche direct lending, specialty finance, private credit, royalties and advances, real asset related investments and distressed debt strategies. The firm is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and advises on $1.7 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: https://blueprintllc.com/

