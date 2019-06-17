Blueprint, David's Bridal's Universal Registry Platform, Expands to Introduce Free Wedding Website Builder

Acquired by David's Bridal in August 2018, Blueprint simplifies and elevates the wedding planning experience for couples and guests alike. Building upon its digital first universal gift registry and expert planning guides and resources, consumers now have the capability to create elegant wedding websites . With the goal of helping brides throughout their entire wedding journey, Blueprint gives their consumers the power to manage life's biggest events all in one place, for free.

"We are thrilled to add free wedding websites to the tools Blueprint provides for couples planning their wedding," said Nevin Shetty, Senior Vice President at David's Bridal. "As we look to make all of wedding planning easier, the wedding website feature allows consumers to share one URL with guests and receive RSVP and gift purchase updates straight to their inboxes in real-time."

About Blueprint

Somewhere along the way, registries became a hassle. We believed receiving gifts should always be stress-free and fun. That was our ultimate goal, and how Blueprint got its start. Our mission is still for our users to have the resources they need to plan and enjoy their next event. From your birthday to your big day, we strive to provide a platform that makes planning an event easier than ever. Everything from building a wedding website to creating a registry—Blueprint has you covered. After an acquisition in August 2018, Blueprint is the newest member of the David's Bridal family. Our team is thrilled to continue to support our users while working alongside the industry leader in special occasion dressing. To learn more about Blueprint, visit https://www.blueprintregistry.com/.

About David's Bridal

With more than 60 years of experience dressing women for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ideal that every woman deserves to have the dress of her dreams regardless of her style preference, shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity and empowerment and it is our mission to help every woman find the bridal gown that will allow her to be the best, most genuine version of herself on her wedding day. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer find her perfect dress with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert seamstresses who will guide her through her entire dress buying journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the bride and her entire bridal party. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit https://www.davidsbridal.com/ and connect on social media through Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

