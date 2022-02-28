Blueprint Equity Closes $175 Million Second Fund Tweet this

Blueprint is also pleased to announce the promotions of Francis Donohue to Vice President and Michael Merritt to Senior Associate. Francis joined Blueprint as its first hire in 2018 and has progressed through the firm since joining, most recently serving as Senior Associate. Prior to joining Blueprint, Francis was Head of Partnerships at TrackMaven. Michael joined Blueprint in 2020, prior to which he was an Associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers' Financial Due Diligence group. "Francis and Michael have made tremendous contributions to Blueprint and we expect them both to take on greater responsibilities in Fund II," said Bobby Ocampo, Managing Partner. "Francis and Michael both have incredible drive, personability, and intellect, and we look forward to seeing them progress within Blueprint, hopefully for many years to come. Blueprint would not be where it is today without them."

Blueprint Equity provides expansion capital to high-growth, capital efficient enterprise software and technology-enabled services businesses worldwide. Blueprint investments include Axela Technologies, CompanyCam, Quativa, RocketRez, Sunwave Health, and Tovuti LMS, as well as undisclosed add-on acquisitions for Axela Technologies and RocketRez. Blueprint has $250 million of assets under management and is based in Solana Beach, CA. For more information, please visit www.onblueprint.com.

