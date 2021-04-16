Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors Expands into Medical Office

CHICAGO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Named the most active advisor in the seniors housing and care space for four consecutive years, Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors (Blueprint) today announced it is expanding its platform into medical office brokerage. The new offering also brings the addition of medical office veterans Eric Lee and Chris Lashmet to lead the practice.

The strategic expansion is a culmination of Blueprint's vision to provide innovative advisory to the healthcare sector while also best serving its core senior living clients. The resilience of medical office was made clear in 2020, as rent collections across the sector outperformed other asset classes and the theory that MOB offers safe and reliable cashflows was further proven true. Coupled with cross-over opportunities for the firm's existing client base, the growth is an organic progression.

"Our platform has proven itself, but we work hard to simultaneously maintain agility and we believe that's what sets us apart. MOB has always been a part of our long-term growth vision and the time, and talent, were right to launch," said Steve Thomes, Senior Managing Director & Head of Business Development.

Lee and Lashmet bring a combined 10 years of healthcare real estate experience, primarily with one of the most sophisticated institutional investors in the world. That specialized expertise is a natural fit with Blueprint's solutions-based approach that combines broad market coverage and unrivaled analytics.

With Lee and Lashmet at the helm, Blueprint's MOB practice takes an investor's approach with a comprehensive suite of services that includes investment sales, sale-leaseback structuring for physician groups, strategic real estate advisory for health systems and investors, joint venture structuring with developers, and capital raising for ground up development.

"In my time at a publicly traded REIT, I worked with the Blueprint team on several dispositions and was quite impressed with their institutional-quality work and unique process, culture, and people. I knew the platform would complement our experience on the principal side and give the proper foundation for the type of brokerage we wanted to bring to the medical office space," said Eric Lee, Senior Director & Co-Head of Medical Office.

Chris Lashmet, Senior Director & Co-Head of Medical Office added, "Having been through the transaction process numerous times on the investor side brings a vantage point not easily replicated. We're excited for the opportunity to bring creative solutions and optimal execution to our medical office colleagues."

About Blueprint

Blueprint's innovative approach to investment sales intersects broad market coverage and unrivaled analytics. This formula for optimal transaction execution has awarded us the leading healthcare real estate advisor with a proven track record of more than 400 transactions valued at $6.45 billion and comprehensive industry expertise in skilled nursing, seniors housing, and medical office. The company's website is www.BlueprintHCRE.com.

