Blueprint Medicines Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,662,162 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $74.00 per share, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock. Blueprint Medicines estimates net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $327.2 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. acted as co-lead managers for the offering. A registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-216573) relating to these securities has been previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC by mail at Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by fax at (212) 902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (631) 274-2806, or by fax at (631) 254-7140.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a precision therapy company striving to improve human health. With a focus on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, we are developing transformational medicines rooted in our leading expertise in protein kinases, which are proven drivers of disease. Our uniquely targeted, scalable approach empowers the rapid design and development of new treatments and increases the likelihood of clinical success. Blueprint Medicines is currently advancing four investigational medicines in clinical development, along with multiple research programs.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the estimated net proceeds from the public offering; future expectations, plans and prospects for Blueprint Medicines and the timing of these events; and Blueprint Medicines' strategy, business plans and focus. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Blueprint Medicines' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019, the prospectus supplement related to the public offering and other filings that Blueprint Medicines has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Blueprint Medicines' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Blueprint Medicines explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines

Related Links

http://www.blueprintmedicines.com

