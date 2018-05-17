Blueprint Medicines Announces Data Presentations at Upcoming ASCO and EHA Meetings Supporting Plans for Rapid Development of Avapritinib in Patients with Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors and Systemic Mastocytosis

Data from a retrospective natural history study of previously treated patients with advanced PDPGFRα D842V-driven GIST will be presented in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois on June 1-5, 2018. In addition, updated data from Blueprint Medicines' Phase 1 EXPLORER trial of avapritinib in patients with advanced SM will be presented in a poster session at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) in Stockholm, Sweden on June 14-17, 2018.

The accepted abstracts are listed below and are now available online on the ASCO and EHA conference websites, respectively: https://am.asco.org/ and https://ehaweb.org/congress/23rd-c/key-information/.

2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Presentation Title: A retrospective natural history study of patients (pts) with PDGFRα D842V mutant advances gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) previously treated with a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)

Session Title: Sarcoma

Session Date & Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET)

Abstract Number: 11533

Poster Board Number: 278

Location: Hall A, McCormick Place

23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA)

Presentation Title: Avapritinib (BLU-285), a Selective KIT Inhibitor, is Associated with High Response Rate and Tolerable Safety Profile in Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (AdvSM): Results of a Phase 1 Study

Session Title: Myeloproliferative neoplasms - Clinical

Session Date & Time: Friday, June 15, 2018 from 17:30 – 19:00 CEST (11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET)

Abstract Number: PF612

Location: Poster Area, Stockholmsmässan

