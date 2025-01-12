Blueprint Medicines Provides 2025 Outlook and Highlights Strategy for Continued Growth

-- Updating peak systemic mastocytosis franchise revenue opportunity to $4 billion, catalyzed by strong AYVAKIT® (avapritinib) launch and evolving SM prevalence estimates --

-- Expect to achieve $2 billion in AYVAKIT revenue by 2030 --

-- BLU-808 demonstrates wide therapeutic window with rapid, robust and sustained tryptase reductions exceeding 80% in Phase 1 healthy volunteer study --

-- Kate Haviland, CEO, to present at J.P. Morgan conference on Monday, January 13 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (Nasdaq: BPMC) today provided a 2025 corporate outlook and strategy for continued growth leveraging the company's proven R&D and commercial capabilities.

"With AYVAKIT growing towards a multibillion-dollar opportunity, anchoring our SM franchise, and with BLU-808, our next program with blockbuster potential coming into focus, we enter 2025 in the strongest position we have ever been in as a company. We have a number of commercial and clinical catalysts that we expect to deliver significant near- and long-term value to both patients and shareholders," said Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines. "Driven by scalable innovation and operational excellence, we aspire to fundamentally shift the way many allergic and inflammatory diseases are treated by targeting the mast cell. We have built a high-performing commercial engine that enables a truly integrated approach from research to development to commercialization, allowing us to realize operational efficiencies and resulting in a durable financial profile."

Systemic Mastocytosis (SM): A Large and Growing Opportunity

Based on the strength of the global AYVAKIT launch to date, significant sustained growth in diagnosed SM patients, and new epidemiology data suggesting SM prevalence is greater than previously thought, Blueprint now estimates the peak revenue opportunity for the company's SM franchise is $4 billion, with $2 billion in annual revenues expected to be achieved by AYVAKIT by 2030.

Blueprint plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 in February 2025. The company previously provided guidance in October 2024 for AYVAKIT product revenue of $475 to $480 million for full-year 2024, representing an increase of more than 130 percent over 2023.

Positive Data from BLU-808 Healthy Volunteer Trial

Blueprint today announced results from the Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD; n=56) and multiple-ascending dose (MAD; n=31, 14-day dosing) trial of BLU-808, a highly potent and selective oral wild type KIT inhibitor, in healthy volunteers. Detailed data will be presented at the J.P. Morgan conference.

Safety: BLU-808 was well-tolerated at all doses tested. All treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) in the MAD cohorts [1-12 mg once daily (QD)] in those who received BLU-808 were Grade 1. There were no serious AEs, no discontinuations or dose modifications due to AEs, and no significant changes in laboratory measures.

Pharmacokinetics: BLU-808 showed a half-life of approximately 40 hours, enabling once-daily dosing, and consistent, dose-dependent increases in drug exposure. In the MAD cohorts, all BLU-808 doses led to sustained target coverage, with mean plasma concentrations exceeding predicted KIT IC 50 levels at ≥1 mg QD and IC 90 levels at ≥3 mg QD.

Pharmacodynamics: BLU-808 showed dose-dependent serum tryptase responses, reflecting evidence of mast cell target engagement across multiple dose levels. In the SAD cohorts, reductions in tryptase were observed after a single dose of BLU-808. In the MAD cohorts, rapid, robust and sustained reductions in tryptase were observed, with reductions below the lower limit of quantification (LLOQ) at multiple dose levels.

Change in Serum Tryptase (MAD) Dose Tryptase reduction

at Day 15 Participants

reaching LLOQ Placebo (n=8) -4 % 0 1 mg (n=6) -23 % 1/6 3 mg (n=6) -41 % 1/6 6 mg (n=6) -66 % 3/6 12 mg (n=4) a -87 % 3/4

a One participant in the 12 mg cohort had undetectable tryptase levels at baseline and was not included in the tryptase analysis.

"These Phase 1 data support the best-in-class potential of BLU-808, which was designed to achieve unique potency and selectivity enabling a tunable treatment approach and optimization of benefit-risk across a diverse set of mast cell-driven diseases," said Percy Carter, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Blueprint Medicines. "The results show that BLU-808 performed consistently, with dose-dependent outcomes, including rapid, robust and sustained reductions in serum tryptase across a range of doses, which reinforce the potential for tunable treatment. Based on these positive data, we are initiating proof-of-concept studies in chronic urticaria, allergic asthma, allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis and mast cell activation syndrome to characterize BLU-808's broad therapeutic potential across multiple diseases where mast cells play a core role in the disease biology."

Additional Pipeline Updates

Blueprint continues to evaluate programs across the company's diverse pipeline and prioritize investments in the most compelling programs with first- or best-in-class potential. Blueprint today announced the following updates:

With a focus driving continued innovation and extending the longer-term lifecycle of the company's SM franchise, Blueprint has initiated the registration-enabling Phase 3 HARBOR trial of elenestinib, a next-generation KIT D816V inhibitor, in patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM).

Blueprint is advancing CDK2 and CDK4 targeted protein degraders, which have progressed faster than expected in preclinical development toward potentially best-in-class profiles and is prioritizing further investment in its CDK franchise for breast cancer and other solid tumors to these programs. Blueprint is completing the Phase 1 dose escalation study of its CDK2 inhibitor BLU-222 and plans to de-prioritize further investment in this program. The company continues to engage strategic partners on potential opportunities to broadly advance its franchise of CDK programs.

2025 Corporate Goals

Grow franchise leadership in SM

Deliver continued strong and steady AYVAKIT revenue growth in 2025

Present additional long-term data from the PIONEER trial of AYVAKIT in ISM in the first half of 2025

Achieve reimbursement of AYVAKYT in ≥20 countries overall by the end of 2025

Activate sites and drive patient enrollment of the Phase 3 HARBOR trial of elenestinib in ISM throughout 2025

Achieve BLU-808 clinical proof-of-concept in allergic and inflammatory diseases

Present topline results from the Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial at the J.P. Morgan conference on January 13, 2025

Initiate proof-of-concept trials in chronic spontaneous urticaria, chronic inducible urticaria, allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis in the first half of 2025

Initiate proof-of-concept trials in allergic asthma and mast cell activation syndrome in the second half of 2025

Drive research innovation in allergy/inflammation and oncology/hematology

Nominate two development candidates, including the company's first targeted protein degrader, in the second half of 2025

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation Information

Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines, will present a company overview and 2025 outlook at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET). A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be available by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following the presentation.

