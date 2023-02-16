Blueprint Medicines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

-- Achieved $204.0 million in total revenues in 2022, including $111.0 million in AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) net product revenues --

-- Continued progress toward regulatory approvals of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT for indolent systemic mastocytosis, with FDA granting priority review of a supplemental new drug application and EMA validating a type II variation marketing authorization application --

-- Positive data from PIONEER trial of AYVAKIT in indolent systemic mastocytosis to be presented at the AAAAI Annual Meeting --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today reported financial results and provided a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"In 2022, AYVAKIT became the standard of care for patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis in the U.S., and we continued to solidify our global leadership in mast cell disorders. Today, we are at the precipice of a pivotal moment in Blueprint's history as we near a potential FDA approval of AYVAKIT for a much broader population of patients with indolent SM, which will enable us to address the significant medical needs of SM patients and create a critical inflection point in our growing revenue stream. In addition to our commercial execution, we advanced additional clinical development programs and continued to bolster our financial strength through our strategic financing and business development," said Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines. "In 2023, Blueprint Medicines has a diversity of fundamental value drivers that position us well on the path to achieve our 2027 Blueprint for Precision at Scale and translate the promise of precision medicine into reality for thousands of patients globally."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights and Recent Progress

Systemic mastocytosis

Recorded global AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) net product revenues of $111.0 million and $30.1 million for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, representing more than 100 percent year-over-year growth.

and for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, representing more than 100 percent year-over-year growth. Anticipate $130 million to $140 million in AYVAKIT net product revenues in 2023 for advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) and GIST. This guidance excludes revenue from the anticipated AYVAKIT indication expansion in indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) in mid-2023.

to in AYVAKIT net product revenues in 2023 for advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) and GIST. This guidance excludes revenue from the anticipated AYVAKIT indication expansion in indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) in mid-2023. Announced acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the company's supplemental new drug application for AYVAKIT for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe ISM. The FDA granted priority review with an action date of May 22, 2023 . Read the press release here.

. Read the press release here. Achieved validation of a type II variation marketing authorization application from the European Medicines Agency for AYVAKYT for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe ISM.

Announced plans to present positive data from the PIONEER trial of AYVAKIT in ISM at the 2023 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting. Read the press release here.

Presented new clinical data demonstrating AYVAKIT significantly improved survival in patients with all sub-types of advanced SM at the American Society of Hematology annual conference. Read presentation and posters available here.

Advanced the development of elenestinib and announced topline results from Part 1 of the HARBOR trial demonstrating clinical activity and safety. Read the press release here.

EGFR-driven non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Presented new clinical data at the company's Investor Day informing the development strategy for BLU-945, including plan to prioritize development of BLU-945 in combination with osimertinib in first-line EGFR L858R-positive NSCLC. This included data demonstrating that BLU-945 monotherapy treatment led to ctDNA responses and tumor shrinkage in late-line patients with EGFR-driven NSCLC, as well as early dose escalation data showing BLU-945 in combination with osimertinib has been generally well-tolerated to-date. Read the Investor Day presentation here.

Presented new preclinical data supporting the development of BLU-525 as a potent and selective EGFR inhibitor at the AACR-NCI-EORTC meeting. Read the poster here.

CDK2-vulnerable breast and other cancers

Announced a partial clinical trial hold for the Phase 1/2 VELA study of BLU-222 due to transient and reversible visual adverse events observed in a limited number of patients. Read the press release here.

Presented new data supporting BLU-222 as monotherapy or in combination with ribociclib in preclinical models at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Read the poster presentation here.

Corporate

Presented the company's 2027 Blueprint to achieve Precision at Scale, a five-year business strategy to double the company's impact at Investor Day 2022. Read the Investor Day presentation here.

Announced the appointment of John Tsai , M.D, former President, Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer at Novartis AG, to the company's Board of Directors.

Key Upcoming Milestones

The company plans to achieve the following milestones by mid-2023:

Present registrational PIONEER trial data in ISM at the AAAAI annual meeting in the first quarter of 2023.

Receive approval from the FDA for AYVAKIT for use in adults with ISM in the second quarter of 2023.

Present dose escalation data from the CONCERTO trial of BLU-451 in EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive NSCLC in the first half of 2023.

Present dose escalation data from the VELA trial of BLU-222 in patients with CDK2-vulnerable cancers in the first half of 2023.

Submit an investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA for BLU-525 in the first half of 2023.

Nominate a development candidate for inhibition of wild-type KIT for the treatment of chronic urticaria in mid-2023.

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results

Revenues: Revenues were $38.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, including $30.1 million of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT and $8.7 million in collaboration revenues. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $204.0 million , including $111.0 million of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT, and $93.0 million in collaboration and license revenues. Blueprint Medicines recorded $107.0 million and $180.1 million in revenues in the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 , respectively.

Revenues were for the fourth quarter of 2022, including of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT and in collaboration revenues. Revenues for the year ended were , including of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT, and in collaboration and license revenues. Blueprint Medicines recorded and in revenues in the fourth quarter and year ended , respectively. Cost of Sales: Cost of sales was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $17.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $17.9 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021 . This decrease was primarily driven by lower costs related to collaboration product sales.

Cost of sales was for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the year ended , as compared to for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the full year ended . This decrease was primarily driven by lower costs related to collaboration product sales. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $117.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $477.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to $356.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $601.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Research and development expense for the year ended December 2021 included $260.0 million incurred to acquire in-process research and development compounds through the acquisition of Lengo Therapeutics which was the primary driver of the decrease in expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Research and development expenses also included $9.8 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $40.3 million in stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

Research and development expenses were for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the year ended , as compared to for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ended . Research and development expense for the year ended included incurred to acquire in-process research and development compounds through the acquisition of Lengo Therapeutics which was the primary driver of the decrease in expenses for the year ended . Research and development expenses also included in stock-based compensation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 and in stock-based compensation for the year ended . SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $64.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $237.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , as compared to $54.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $195.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 . This increase was primarily due to increased internal and external costs associated with expanding our commercial infrastructure for commercialization of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT. Selling, general and administrative expenses included $16.4 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $58.7 million in stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

Selling, general and administrative expenses were for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the year ended , as compared to for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ended . This increase was primarily due to increased internal and external costs associated with expanding our commercial infrastructure for commercialization of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT. Selling, general and administrative expenses included in stock-based compensation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 and in stock-based compensation for the year ended . Net Income (Loss): Net loss was $(158.6) million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $(557.5) million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , or a diluted net loss per share of $(2.65) and diluted net loss per share of $(9.35) , respectively, as compared to a net loss of $(318.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a net loss of $(644.1) million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , or a diluted net loss per share of $(5.40) and a diluted net loss per share of $(11.01) , respectively.

Net loss was for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the year ended , or a diluted net loss per share of and diluted net loss per share of , respectively, as compared to a net loss of for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a net loss of for the year ended , or a diluted net loss per share of and a diluted net loss per share of , respectively. Cash Position: As of December 31, 2022 , cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1,078.5 million , as compared to $1,034.6 million as of December 31, 2021 .

2023 Financial Guidance

Blueprint Medicines today announced it anticipates approximately $130 million to $140 million in AYVAKIT net product revenues for advanced SM and GIST in 2023, and $40 million to $50 million in collaboration revenues from existing collaborations. This guidance excludes revenue from the anticipated AYVAKIT indication expansion in ISM in mid-2023. The company continues to expect that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, together with anticipated future product revenues, will provide sufficient capital to enable the company to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering approved medicines directly to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer, breast cancer and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

(1) Blueprint Medicines defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities.















December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 1,078,472

$ 1,034,643 Working capital (1)

863,417



404,260 Total assets

1,349,902



1,252,225 Deferred revenue (2)

18,291



36,576 Liability related to the sale of future royalties and revenues (2)

430,330



- Term loan (2)

139,083



- Total liabilities

835,225



281,490 Total stockholders' equity

514,677



970,735





(1) Blueprint Medicines defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities. (2) Includes both current and long-term portions of the balance

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

Years Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:























Product revenue, net

$ 30,064

$ 20,029

$ 110,993

$ 57,687 Collaboration and License Revenue



8,717



86,993



65,543



122,393 License Revenue – Related Party



--



--



27,500



-- Total revenues

$ 38,781

$ 107,022

$ 204,036

$ 180,080 Cost and operating expenses:























Cost of sales



4,848



7,549



17,813



17,934 Collaboration loss sharing



1,872



4,531



8,948



7,801 Research and development



117,840



356,877



477,419



601,033 Selling, general and administrative



64,019



54,199



237,374



195,293 Total cost and operating expenses

$ 188,579

$ 423,156

$ 741,554

$ 822,061 Other income (expense):























Interest income (expense), net



(9,240)



463



(16,767)



2,386 Other income (expense), net



1,435



(381)



2,004



(1,489) Total other income (expense)

$ (7,805)

$ 82

$ (14,763)

$ 897 Loss before income taxes

$ (157,603)

$ (316,052)

$ (552,281)

$ (641,084) Income tax expense



1,036



2,635



5,236



3,001 Net loss

$ (158,639)

$ (318,687)

$ (557,517)

$ (644,085) Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders — basic

$ (2.65)

$ (5.40)

$ (9.35)

$ (11.01) Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders —diluted

$ (2.65)

$ (5.40)

$ (9.35)

$ (11.01) Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share applicable to common stockholders — basic



59,873



58,985



59,642



58,518 Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share applicable to common stockholders —diluted



59,873



58,985



59,642



58,518















































