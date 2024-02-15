Blueprint Medicines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

-- Achieved $204.2 million in AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) net product revenues in 2023, including $71.0 million in the fourth quarter --

-- Anticipate global AYVAKIT net product revenue of approximately $360 million to $390 million in 2024, representing >80 percent year-over-year growth at the midpoint --

-- Nine presentations highlighting AYVAKIT long-term safety and efficacy, BLU-808 preclinical profile, and additional data fortifying leadership in mast cell diseases accepted for presentation at 2024 AAAAI Annual Meeting --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today reported financial results and provided a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and provided financial guidance.

"As we enter 2024, AVAYKIT continues to be the foundation of our thriving and growing commercial business. Our 2024 guidance of $360 to $390 million sets us up to nearly double AYVAKIT product revenue this year, driven by the launch in ISM as we focus on reaching more patients in both the U.S. and Europe. AYVAKIT's compelling efficacy and safety profile, coupled with the chronic nature of ISM, make the cumulative effect of patients staying on therapy an important revenue driver this year, beyond and in addition to new patient starts. AYVAKIT is firmly on the path to becoming a multibillion-dollar product, providing Blueprint with durable revenue growth well into the next decade. Beyond AYVAKIT and ISM, we are balancing investment in our most compelling pipeline opportunities and maintaining financial discipline, strengthening our financial profile, and accelerating our path to profitability," said Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines. "We are particularly excited about our expanding portfolio targeting allergic-inflammatory diseases where mast cells play a central role, and we are looking forward to sharing more on these programs throughout this year."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights and Recent Progress

Mast cell disorders

Achieved AYVAKIT net product revenues of $204.2 million and $71.0 million for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, representing 84 percent growth year-over-year.

and for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, representing 84 percent growth year-over-year. Announced approval by the European Commission for AYVAKYT as the first and only treatment for indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM). Read the press release here.

Presented data demonstrating the compelling benefit-risk profile of elenestinib in ISM from Part 1 of the HARBOR trial and analyses of real-world data highlighting the burden of and urgency to treat ISM at the 2023 American Society of Hematology annual meeting. Read the presentations here.

Breast cancer and other solid tumors

Advanced the development of BLU-222 in combination with ribociclib and fulvestrant in patients with HR+/HER2- breast cancer.

Announced the development candidate nomination of BLU-956, a next-generation CDK2 inhibitor.

Corporate

Presented a 2024 corporate overview and strategy at the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference. Read the press release here.

Identified an alternate partner for GAVRETO ® (pralsetinib) in the U.S. and are working with all involved parties to enable continuity of access to GAVRETO in the U.S. The company plans to provide an update to coincide with the late February 2024 termination date of the existing collaboration agreement with Roche.

(pralsetinib) in the U.S. and are working with all involved parties to enable continuity of access to GAVRETO in the U.S. The company plans to provide an update to coincide with the late termination date of the existing collaboration agreement with Roche. The company continues to expect that the wind-down of the Roche collaboration for GAVRETO and the discontinuation of global development and marketing in territories outside the U.S. and Greater China will result in significantly lower year-over-year operating expenses related to GAVRETO and will have no material impact to its overall operating expense plans in 2024.

2024 Financial Guidance

Blueprint Medicines today announced it anticipates approximately $360 million to $390 million in global AYVAKIT net product revenues for all approved indications in 2024. The midpoint of this range represents more than 80 percent year-over-year revenue growth, the majority of which is expected to be driven by ISM. The company continues to expect that operating expenses and cash burn will further decline in 2024, and that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, together with anticipated future product revenues, will maintain a durable capital position to enable the company to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile.

Key Upcoming Milestones

The company plans to achieve the following milestones in the first half of 2024:

Mast cell diseases

Present long-term safety and efficacy data from the PIONEER trial of AYVAKIT in ISM at the 2024 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting.

Present preclinical data for BLU-808, a highly selective and potent oral inhibitor of wild-type KIT, at the 2024 AAAAI Annual Meeting.

Submit an investigational new drug application for BLU-808 in the second quarter of 2024.

Breast cancer and other solid tumors

Continue ongoing strategic business development discussions.

Present data for BLU-222 in combination with ribociclib and fulvestrant in patients with HR+/HER2- breast cancer in the first half of 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results

Revenues: Revenues were $72.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, including $71.0 million of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT and $0.9 million in collaboration revenues. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $249.4 million , including $204.2 million of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT, and $45.2 million in collaboration and license revenues. Blueprint Medicines recorded $38.8 million and $204.0 million in revenues in the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 , respectively.

Revenues were for the fourth quarter of 2023, including of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT and in collaboration revenues. Revenues for the year ended were , including of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT, and in collaboration and license revenues. Blueprint Medicines recorded and in revenues in the fourth quarter and year ended , respectively. Cost of Sales: Cost of sales was $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 , as compared to $4.8 million and $17.8 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 , respectively. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in inventory write-downs and the cost of collaboration-related sales.

Cost of sales was for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the year ended , as compared to and for the fourth quarter and year ended , respectively. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in inventory write-downs and the cost of collaboration-related sales. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $97.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $427.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 , as compared to $117.8 million and $477.4 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 , respectively. This decrease was primarily due to a focused approach towards optimizing operational efficiency across Blueprint Medicine's portfolio as the company executes across its top priority programs and the timing of manufacturing of clinical trial materials. Research and development expenses also included $10.0 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $41.5 million in stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

Research and development expenses were for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the year ended , as compared to and for the fourth quarter and year ended , respectively. This decrease was primarily due to a focused approach towards optimizing operational efficiency across Blueprint Medicine's portfolio as the company executes across its top priority programs and the timing of manufacturing of clinical trial materials. Research and development expenses also included in stock-based compensation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 and in stock-based compensation for the year ended . SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $79.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $295.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 , as compared to $64.0 million and $237.4 million for the fourth and year ended December 31, 2022 , respectively. This increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation and personnel related costs driven by the company's first quarter 2023 field force expansion to support the AYVAKIT launch in ISM and an increase in commercial and related activities primarily related to the commercialization of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT. Selling, general and administrative expenses included $12.6 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $51.1 million in stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

Selling, general and administrative expenses were for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the year ended , as compared to and for the fourth and year ended , respectively. This increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation and personnel related costs driven by the company's first quarter 2023 field force expansion to support the AYVAKIT launch in ISM and an increase in commercial and related activities primarily related to the commercialization of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT. Selling, general and administrative expenses included in stock-based compensation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 and in stock-based compensation for the year ended . Net Income (Loss): Net loss was $(110.9) million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $(507.0) million for the year ended December 31, 2023 , or a diluted net loss per share of $(1.82) and diluted net loss per share of $(8.37) , respectively, as compared to a net loss of $(158.6) million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $(557.5) million for the year ended December 31, 2022 , or a diluted net loss per share of $(2.65) and a diluted net loss per share of $(9.35) , respectively.

Net loss was for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the year ended , or a diluted net loss per share of and diluted net loss per share of , respectively, as compared to a net loss of for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a net loss of for the year ended , or a diluted net loss per share of and a diluted net loss per share of , respectively. Cash Position: As of December 31, 2023 , cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $767.2 million , as compared to $1,078.5 million as of December 31, 2022 . Blueprint Medicine's cash and investments provide a durable capital position which enables the company to reach a self-sustainable profile.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a fully-integrated, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company that invents life-changing medicines in two core, strategic areas of allergy/inflammation and oncology/hematology. We pursue discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that potently and selectively target known drivers of disease, with focused investment in therapeutic areas where we can leverage our core expertise and business infrastructure to bring scale to our science. We are bringing AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) to people living with systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the U.S. and Europe. Additionally, we have a pipeline of research and development programs that range from early science to advanced clinical trials in mast cell-mediated diseases, including SM and chronic urticaria, breast cancer, and other solid tumors vulnerable to CDK2 inhibition. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter; @BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (unaudited)













December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 767,171

$ 1,078,472 Working capital (1)

593,470



863,417 Total assets

1,049,250



1,349,902 Deferred revenue (2)

5,604



18,291 Liability related to the sale of future royalties and revenues (2)

441,625



430,330 Term loan (2)

238,813



139,083 Total liabilities

918,641



835,225 Total stockholders' equity

130,609



514,677

(1) Blueprint Medicines defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities. (2) Includes both current and long-term portions of the balance

Blueprint Medicines Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Years Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:























Product revenue, net

$ 71,034

$ 30,064

$ 204,207

$ 110,993 Collaboration and license revenue



923



8,717



45,173



65,543 License revenue – Related Party



--



--



--



27,500 Total revenues



71,957



38,781



249,380



204,036 Cost and operating expenses:























Cost of sales



260



4,848



8,540



17,813 Collaboration loss sharing



--



1,872



4,256



8,948 Research and development



97,537



117,840



427,720



477,419 Selling, general and administrative



79,270



64,019



295,141



237,374 Total cost and operating expenses

$ 177,067

$ 188,579

$ 735,657

$ 741,554 Other income (expense):























Interest expense, net



(5,170)



(9,240)



(18,793)



(16,767) Other income (expense), net



(577)



1,435



(946)



2,004 Total other expense



(5,747)



(7,805)



(19,739)



(14,763) Loss before income taxes



(110,857)



(157,603)



(506,016)



(552,281) Income tax expense



61



1,036



968



5,236 Net loss

$ (110,918)

$ (158,639)

$ (506,984)

$ (557,517) Net loss per share applicable to common

stockholders — basic and diluted

$ (1.82)

$ (2.65)

$ (8.37)

$ (9.35) Weighted-average number of common shares

used in net loss per share - basic and diluted



60,890



59,873



60,558



59,642

