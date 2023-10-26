Blueprint Medicines Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

-- Achieved $54.2 million in AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) net product revenues, representing 90% growth year-over-year, and $56.6 million in total revenues in the third quarter of 2023 –

-- Approximately 800 patients on AYVAKIT in the U.S. at the end of the third quarter, more than 35% growth in treated patients quarter-over-quarter and driven by ISM --

-- Plan to present data from Part 1 of the HARBOR trial of elenestinib in ISM at ASH 2023 –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today reported financial results and provided a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"In the first full quarter following AYVAKIT's launch in indolent systemic mastocytosis, we saw strong and steady growth in both patients treated and revenue, reflecting a highly favorable reception to AYVAKIT's unique and compelling clinical profile and the effectiveness of our ongoing efforts to bring AYVAKIT to all patients who can benefit from treatment," said Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer at Blueprint Medicines. "Through the end of this year and into 2024, we anticipate continued steady growth in AYVAKIT revenue driven by both existing and new prescribers as we execute a disciplined approach to managing operating expenses and allocating capital to our most important investments."

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights and Recent Progress

Systemic mastocytosis (SM) and other mast cell disorders

Third quarter AYVAKIT net revenue grew 90 percent year-over-year to $54.2 million , with $49.1 million coming from the U.S, in the first full quarter of ISM launch.

Upcoming 2023 Milestones

Blueprint Medicines plans to achieve the following milestones by the end of 2023:

Present data from Part 1 of the HARBOR trial of elenestinib in indolent SM at the American Society of Hematology conference in December 2023 .

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenues : Revenues were $56.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, including $54.2 million of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT and $2.4 million in collaboration revenues. Blueprint Medicines recorded revenues of $65.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, including $28.6 million of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT and $37.3 million in collaboration and license revenues.

: Revenues were $56.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, including $54.2 million of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT and $2.4 million in collaboration revenues. Blueprint Medicines recorded revenues of $65.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, including $28.6 million of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT and in collaboration and license revenues. Cost of Sales: Cost of sales was $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the cost of collaboration-related sales.

Cost of sales was for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the cost of collaboration-related sales. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $110.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $128.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a focused approach towards optimizing operational efficiency across our portfolio as we execute across our top priority programs and the timing of manufacturing of clinical trial materials. Research and development expenses included $11.2 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the third quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses were for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to for the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a focused approach towards optimizing operational efficiency across our portfolio as we execute across our top priority programs and the timing of manufacturing of clinical trial materials. Research and development expenses included in stock-based compensation expenses for the third quarter of 2023. SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $70.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $57.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation and personnel related costs driven by our first quarter field force expansion to support the AYVAKIT launch in ISM. Selling, general, and administrative expenses included $11.9 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the third quarter of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to for the third quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation and personnel related costs driven by our first quarter field force expansion to support the AYVAKIT launch in ISM. Selling, general, and administrative expenses included in stock-based compensation expenses for the third quarter of 2023. Net Loss : Net loss was $133.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, or a net loss per share of $2.20 , as compared to a net loss of $133.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, or a net loss per share of $2.23 .

: Net loss was for the third quarter of 2023, or a net loss per share of , as compared to a net loss of for the third quarter of 2022, or a net loss per share of . Cash Position: As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $827.2 million, as compared to $1,078.5 million as of December 31, 2022. Our cash and investments provide a durable capital position which enables us to reach a self-sustainable profile.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 827,226

$ 1,078,472 Working capital (1)

610,788



863,417 Total assets

1,105,299



1,349,902 Liability related to the sale of future royalties and revenues (2)

440,147



430,330 Term loan (2)

238,378



139,083 Deferred revenue (2)

8,010



18,291 Total liabilities

902,688



835,225 Total stockholders' equity

202,611



514,677

(1) Blueprint Medicines defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities. (2) Amounts include both current and non-current portions of the balances.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:























Product revenue, net

$ 54,228

$ 28,634

$ 133,173

$ 80,929 Collaboration and license revenue



2,338



9,843



44,250



56,826 License revenue – Related Party



-



27,500



-



27,500 Total revenues



56,566



65,977



177,423



165,255 Cost and operating expenses:























Cost of sales



2,782



3,000



8,280



12,965 Collaboration loss sharing



1,771



1,665



4,301



7,076 Research and development



110,252



127,981



330,184



359,579 Selling, general and administrative



70,741



57,608



215,826



173,354 Total cost and operating expenses



185,546



190,254



558,591



552,974 Other income (expense):























Interest expense, net



(3,808)



(8,396)



(13,624)



(7,527) Other income (expense), net



(728)



396



(369)



575 Total other expense



(4,536)



(8,000)



(13,993)



(6,952) Loss before income taxes



(133,516)



(132,277)



(395,161)



(394,671) Income tax expense



197



886



907



4,200 Net loss

$ (133,713)

$ (133,163)

$ (396,068)

$ (398,871) Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (2.20)

$ (2.23)

$ (6.55)

$ (6.70) Weighted-average number of common shares used

in net loss per share - basic and diluted



60,688



59,758



60,445



59,564

