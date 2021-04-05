Blueprint Medicines to Host Virtual Investor Event and Webcast to Review New Data Presented at AACR Annual Meeting on Monday, April 12, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC), today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, April 12, 2021 to review new data for multiple research- and clinical-stage programs across its precision oncology and hematology portfolio. The data will also be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, April 9-14, 2021.

Conference Call Information

To access the live call, please dial (855) 728-4793 (domestic) or (503) 343-6666 (international) and refer to conference ID 5548976. A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. The archived webcast will be available on Blueprint Medicines' website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering approved medicines directly to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Related Links

http://www.blueprintmedicines.com

