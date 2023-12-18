Blueprint Medicines to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

18 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (Nasdaq: BPMC) today announced that Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and 2024 outlook at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we have brought our approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for mast cell disorders, including systemic mastocytosis and chronic urticaria, breast cancer and other cancers vulnerable to CDK2 inhibition, as well as EGFR-mutant lung cancer. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines Corporation

News Releases in Similar Topics

