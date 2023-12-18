Blueprint Medicines to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (Nasdaq: BPMC) today announced that Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and 2024 outlook at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following the presentation.

