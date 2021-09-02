Blueprint Medicines to Present at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today announced that Kate Haviland, Blueprint Medicines' Chief Operating Officer, and Fouad Namouni, M.D., Blueprint Medicines' President, Research & Development, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering approved medicines directly to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn .

