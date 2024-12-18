Blueprint Medicines to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (Nasdaq: BPMC) today announced that Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and 2025 outlook at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that invents life-changing medicines. We seek to alleviate human suffering by solving important medical problems in two core focus areas: allergy/inflammation and oncology/hematology. Our approach begins by targeting the root causes of disease, using deep scientific knowledge in our core focus areas and drug discovery expertise across multiple therapeutic modalities. We have a track record of success with two approved medicines, including AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) which we are bringing to patients with systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the U.S. and Europe. Leveraging our established research, development, and commercial capability and infrastructure, we now aim to significantly scale our impact by advancing a broad pipeline of programs ranging from early science to advanced clinical trials in mast cell diseases including SM and chronic urticaria, breast cancer and other solid tumors. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter; @BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

